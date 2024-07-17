Hollywood

Maya Jama collapses on 'Love Island' over break up with Stormzy

Maya Jama troubled by parting ways with long-time romance Stormzy

  July 17, 2024
Maya Jama troubled by parting ways with long-time romance Stormzy
Maya Jama troubled by parting ways with long-time romance Stormzy

Maya Jama was overtaken by a taxing amount of “break up” emotions on the latest episode her ITV2 show, Love Island.

As the Casa Amor recoupling rolled out, she could be observed wiping tears away, although is otherwise known for maintaining a happy composure.

According to Daily Mail, viewers have suggested that the host was seemingly troubled by her recent split with ex-boyfriend Stormzy, making it rain and pour.

Fans of Love Island have further suggested that the filming has now made it quite clear what she was going through while dealing with her feelings.

It was only today, on July 17, that the former couple announced of calling it quits.

They started dating in 2014, eventually breaking up in 2015, and then rekindling their romance back in August 2023.

Stormzy and the TV personality had written that this was the “final” shot at their relationship, so the pain that comes with the ending of something long-term is understandable for followers.

A source said that the rapper wanted to settle down with a child soon, but Maya Jama is currently at the “top of her game” and so wanted time before having babies.

