Selena Gomez breaks silence on her first ever Emmy nomination

Selena Gomez has expressed her gratitude after winning the first ever Emmy nomination of her life.
As reported by Variety, the Rare Beauty founder got the nomination for her hit drama, Only Murders in the Building.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, she wrote, “I’m honoured and instantly grateful for this. Thank you @onlymurderinthebuilding for giving me Mabel.”
Selena played a character named Mabel Mora, who resides in the Arconia apartment located on the Upper West Side of town, in the popular show.
Many renowned celebrities are nominated for prestige award including Quinta Brunson for her part as the lead on Abbott Elementary, Ayo Edebiri appearing on The Bear, and Jean Smart doing comedy on Hacks.
Selena’s fans swarmed the social media to show their support and love for the star.
A fan wrote on X, “ Huge congrats, Selena! Your Emmy nomination is so well-deserved! You've been inspiring us for years with your talent, and this recognition is a testament to your hard work and dedication."
Another penned, “Ahhh, I'm beyond thrilled for you, Selena! Your passion and dedication to your craft have paid off, and I can't wait to see what the future holds for you. Congratulations on your Emmy nomination."