Top 5 AI tools shaping industries and redefining work in 2024

AI is bringing a major revolution in industries and workplaces by performing repetitive tasks within seconds and optimizing the process.
The best AI tools help users with to come up with innovate ideas, editing images, predicting trends with unprecedented accuracy and much more.
AI tools have also empowered businesses to scale up their work by helping them out in streamline operations.
Here are top 5 AI tools that are redefining work in 2024.
1. ChatGPT:
ChatGPT was launched on November 30, 2022, it’s a virtual assistant that helps users with generating content. It also provides answers to queries by providing explanations and tailoring the response with user's preference.
This AI tool has garnered 1 million users within the first five days of its release, as reported by Forbes.
2. Copy AI:
Copy AI tool is mostly used by marketers, freelancers, and business owners. It helps creating content, especially to B2B users.
The AI tool is beginner friendly as it already has number of templates available.
3. AI for Education
AI for Education is a complete hub of resources and tools for students and schools. It provides numerous workshops and training sessions, along with a customize study plans for students.
AI for Education is one of the popular tools in 2024 among students and educators.
4. Generative artificial intelligence
Generative artificial intelligence is one of the best AI to create images and videos with text.
The AI models decodes the response and generate the content that has similar characteristics.
5. Gemini
Gemini is one of the widely use AI tool developed by Google. It’s a generative artificial intelligence chatbot that was launched in March 2023.
Gemini was developed in response of Chatgbt, it can help the user in searching for information, getting answers to queries, translating jobs, and much more.