Maya Jama moves on from ex Stormzy with revenge outing

Maya Jama hits the bar with her girl pack

  July 18, 2024


Maya Jama decked out into the night dressed in what would be called the ultimate revenge dress as she appeared for the first time after announcing an emotional split with ex-boyfriend Stormzy.

On Wednesday, July 17, the host confirmed that this was the “final” time that the duo had tried rekindling their romance.

Cut to Thursday, she had put up a very brave face during a “girl’s night out,” which seemed like a move made to get over her former partner.

According to Daily Mail, the Love Island host was spotted going toward an Ibiza pub dressed to the nines in a mouth-dropping sexy lace dress colored in blue.

It featured quite a racy cut-out with a bold thigh-high split around her legs and was mixed up with a pair of dazzling gold sandals as well as matching bracelets and hoop earrings.

As Maya Jama let her hair loose for the relishing evening, Stormzy was reportedly peddling along work duties in a shot at moving on from their amicable breakup.

This comes after MailOnline claimed that the two had parted ways over Stormzy wanting a baby and Maya Jama refusing to settle down so early into her career.

