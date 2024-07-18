Entertainment

Hardik Pandya verifies divorcing wife Nataša Stanković

Hardik Pandya, Nataša Stanković part ways forever

  • by Web Desk
  • July 18, 2024
Hardik Pandya, Nataša Stanković part ways forever
Hardik Pandya, Nataša Stanković part ways forever

Hardik Pandya has confirmed the long-circulating news of him and wife Nataša Stanković going separate ways permanently.

Today, on July 18, their divorce has been officially verified through their respective Instagram profiles.

For this sad occasion, Nataša Stanković dedicated a lengthy farewell message, which shortly appeared on the cricket’s profile, making it a joint statement.

She wrote, “After four years of being together, Hardik Pandya and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for both of us.”

“This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family,” the Serbian dancer added.


Taking this opportunity to clear up the speculations regarding their only child, Agastya, she explained that he shall be splitting time equally between both her and Hardik Pandya from now on.

Nataša Stanković went on, “We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the center of both our lives, and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness.”

“We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time,” she concluded.

Microsoft releases Designer app globally for creative image generation

Microsoft releases Designer app globally for creative image generation
Gemini AI assistant gets ‘major’ update for lock screen functionality

Gemini AI assistant gets ‘major’ update for lock screen functionality
Sabrina Carpenter SLAMMED over Short N' Sweet tour's European schedule

Sabrina Carpenter SLAMMED over Short N' Sweet tour's European schedule
Joe Biden takes light jab at Elon Musk, Donald Trump amid COVID-19 diagnosis

Joe Biden takes light jab at Elon Musk, Donald Trump amid COVID-19 diagnosis

Entertainment News

Joe Biden takes light jab at Elon Musk, Donald Trump amid COVID-19 diagnosis
Kim Kardashian's son faces 'rare skin disorder'
Joe Biden takes light jab at Elon Musk, Donald Trump amid COVID-19 diagnosis
Ben Affleck battles 'depression' amid split rumors
Joe Biden takes light jab at Elon Musk, Donald Trump amid COVID-19 diagnosis
Khloe Kardashian to seek ‘therapy’ for mental well-being?
Joe Biden takes light jab at Elon Musk, Donald Trump amid COVID-19 diagnosis
Matthew Perry searched for 'friends' on adult site during his last days
Joe Biden takes light jab at Elon Musk, Donald Trump amid COVID-19 diagnosis
Indian influencer Aanvi Kamdar dies filming Instagram reel at water fall
Joe Biden takes light jab at Elon Musk, Donald Trump amid COVID-19 diagnosis
Janhvi Kapoor hospitalised with ‘severe’ infection: Details
Joe Biden takes light jab at Elon Musk, Donald Trump amid COVID-19 diagnosis
Shraddha Kapoor ready to marry beau Rahul Mody?
Joe Biden takes light jab at Elon Musk, Donald Trump amid COVID-19 diagnosis
Joe Jonas announces solo album 'Music for People Who Believe in Love'
Joe Biden takes light jab at Elon Musk, Donald Trump amid COVID-19 diagnosis
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal welcome their first child
Joe Biden takes light jab at Elon Musk, Donald Trump amid COVID-19 diagnosis
Britney Spears defends Kate Beckinsale from internet trolls
Joe Biden takes light jab at Elon Musk, Donald Trump amid COVID-19 diagnosis
Johnny Depp rocks stage with Andrea Bocelli in electrifying tribute to Jeff Beck
Joe Biden takes light jab at Elon Musk, Donald Trump amid COVID-19 diagnosis
John Stamos drops nostalgic photo of 'Full House', Friends' cast