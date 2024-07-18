Hardik Pandya verifies divorcing wife Nataša Stanković

Hardik Pandya has confirmed the long-circulating news of him and wife Nataša Stanković going separate ways permanently.
Today, on July 18, their divorce has been officially verified through their respective Instagram profiles.
For this sad occasion, Nataša Stanković dedicated a lengthy farewell message, which shortly appeared on the cricket’s profile, making it a joint statement.
She wrote, “After four years of being together, Hardik Pandya and I have decided to mutually part ways. We tried our best together and gave it our all, and we believe this is in the best interest for both of us.”
“This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew a family,” the Serbian dancer added.
Taking this opportunity to clear up the speculations regarding their only child, Agastya, she explained that he shall be splitting time equally between both her and Hardik Pandya from now on.
Nataša Stanković went on, “We are blessed with Agastya, who will continue to be at the center of both our lives, and we will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness.”
“We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time,” she concluded.