Buckingham Palace captures Charles, Camilla’s new visit in charming video

It was truly a delightful day at Canada House today!
In a new Instagram post shared on Tuesday, May 20, the Royal Family of the United Kingdom released a heartwarming video featuring sweet glimpses of the Monarch and Queen’s recent outing in London.
For their new visit, the Royal Couple made a delightful appearance at Canada House, which is the official High Commission of Canada, to celebrates its milestone 100th anniversary.
“Happy 100 years to Canada House! Ahead of Their Majesties’ visit to Ottawa next week, The King and Queen have visited Canada House to mark a century since it opened in June 1925,” the caption stated.
The video captured sweet peeks of Their Majesties enjoying their time at the diplomatic building, where they toured the premises and engaged with Canadian officials
At Canada House, King Charles and Queen Camilla were shown a giant floor map highlighting Canadian National Parks, National Historic Sites and National Marine Conservation Areas.
The Royals also shared, “During the visit, The King was presented with the key to Canada House which echoes the set cast in Canadian bronze, silver and nickel which was given to King George V upon the official opening in 1925.”
Moreover, King Charles and Queen Camilla are set to embark on a royal visit to Canada for the State Opening of Parliament in Ottawa next week.
About Canada House:
Located on Trafalgar Square in London, UK, Canada House is a Greek Revival building that serves as the official home of the High Commission of Canada in the European nation.
It was inaugurated on June 29, 1925, by King Charles’s great-grandfather, King George V.