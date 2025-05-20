Swedish Royals celebrate 30 years of Stockholm’s historic National City Park

King Carl Gustaf and Crown Princess Victoria celebrated milestone 30 years of historic National City Park in Stockholm.
Taking to its official Instagram account on Tuesday, May 20, the Swedish Royal Family shared a carousel of sweet photographs from the Monarch and Crown Princess’s latest joint outing.
In their new visit, the Royal father-daughter duo marked the milestone 30th anniversary of Stockholm’s National City Park.
The historic park, which was inaugurated by Carl Gustaf in 1995, is the world’s first national city park.
“This year, the National City Park in Stockholm celebrates 30 years. The park that was inaugurated by the King in 1995 is the world's first national city park and is an ecologically important place for a large number of plants and animals,” shared the Royals.
They continued, “Yesterday, the King and the Crown Princess attended a ceremony in the park at Ulriksdal Castle on the occasion of the 30th anniversary. The program ended with an excursion together with guides from WWF.”
In the gallery of photos shared by the Royal Family, King Carl and Princess Victoria can be seen cheerfully admiring the beauty of nature and engaging with the local people.
Royal National City Park:
Stockholm’s National City Park is a national urban park which was established in 1995 by the Swedish Parliament.
It is located in the municipalities of Stockholm, Solna, and Lidingö in Sweden.