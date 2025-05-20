Royal

Swedish Royals celebrate 30 years of Stockholm’s historic National City Park

King Carl XVI Gustaf and Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden make joint appearance to celebrate major milestone

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • May 20, 2025
Swedish Royals celebrate 30 years of Stockholm’s historic National City Park
Swedish Royals celebrate 30 years of Stockholm’s historic National City Park

King Carl Gustaf and Crown Princess Victoria celebrated milestone 30 years of historic National City Park in Stockholm.

Taking to its official Instagram account on Tuesday, May 20, the Swedish Royal Family shared a carousel of sweet photographs from the Monarch and Crown Princess’s latest joint outing.

In their new visit, the Royal father-daughter duo marked the milestone 30th anniversary of Stockholm’s National City Park.

The historic park, which was inaugurated by Carl Gustaf in 1995, is the world’s first national city park.

“This year, the National City Park in Stockholm celebrates 30 years. The park that was inaugurated by the King in 1995 is the world's first national city park and is an ecologically important place for a large number of plants and animals,” shared the Royals.

They continued, “Yesterday, the King and the Crown Princess attended a ceremony in the park at Ulriksdal Castle on the occasion of the 30th anniversary. The program ended with an excursion together with guides from WWF.”

In the gallery of photos shared by the Royal Family, King Carl and Princess Victoria can be seen cheerfully admiring the beauty of nature and engaging with the local people.

Royal National City Park:

Stockholm’s National City Park is a national urban park which was established in 1995 by the Swedish Parliament.

It is located in the municipalities of Stockholm, Solna, and Lidingö in Sweden. 

Apple WWDC 2025 set for June 9: Here's what to expect?

Apple WWDC 2025 set for June 9: Here's what to expect?
Swedish Royals celebrate 30 years of Stockholm’s historic National City Park

Swedish Royals celebrate 30 years of Stockholm’s historic National City Park
Selena Gomez rolls out customized Oreo in fun 'limited edition' collab

Selena Gomez rolls out customized Oreo in fun 'limited edition' collab

AI puts women’s jobs at greater risk than men, new report reveals

AI puts women’s jobs at greater risk than men, new report reveals
King Charles, Camilla mark Canada House’s major milestone ahead of royal visit
King Charles, Camilla mark Canada House’s major milestone ahead of royal visit
King Charles set to honor Kate Middleton at Chelsea Flower Show
King Charles set to honor Kate Middleton at Chelsea Flower Show
King Charles applauds Duchess Sophie's 'inspiring' visit to charity school
King Charles applauds Duchess Sophie's 'inspiring' visit to charity school
King Felipe hosts special event to mark ‘centenary’ of key Spanish institution
King Felipe hosts special event to mark ‘centenary’ of key Spanish institution
King Charles, Queen Camilla tour Chelsea Flower Show with Royal Family members
King Charles, Queen Camilla tour Chelsea Flower Show with Royal Family members
Kate Middleton, Prince William share heartfelt wish on Harry, Meghan's anniversary
Kate Middleton, Prince William share heartfelt wish on Harry, Meghan's anniversary
Harry, Meghan flaunt romance as King Charles remains unfazed about reunion
Harry, Meghan flaunt romance as King Charles remains unfazed about reunion
Prince Harry, Meghan plan to become ‘US Fab Four’ with Brooklyn, Nicola
Prince Harry, Meghan plan to become ‘US Fab Four’ with Brooklyn, Nicola
Prince George drawn into Uncle Harry's royal exit drama in shocking new claims
Prince George drawn into Uncle Harry's royal exit drama in shocking new claims
Sarah Ferguson shares major update after Princess Eugenie's hospital visit
Sarah Ferguson shares major update after Princess Eugenie's hospital visit
King Charles rubs shoulder with David Beckham on Harry's special day
King Charles rubs shoulder with David Beckham on Harry's special day
Kate Middleton receives heartfelt tribute after big milestone
Kate Middleton receives heartfelt tribute after big milestone