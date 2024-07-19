Lady Gaga makes major announcement about her musical era

Lady Gaga is finally back at her “happy place”—studio.
The I'll Never Love Again crooner has hinted that she’s working on another music album in her latest social media post.
Lady Gaga can be seen wearing all black in a studio as she records a song.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday, she penned, “Just me in the studio—happy as ever making music (black heart emoji) feel so grateful, heart is peaceful. It’s like meditation. I can’t wait for you to hear what I’m working on.”
An insider exclusively told PEOPLE that the Paparazzi hitmaker has "never been happier" about her music, adding, "She’s feeling the most creative she’s ever been."
Her fans flooded the comment section to show excitement and fellow pop singer Kesha also hyped her up under the Instagram post, "Feed us mother!!!!"
In May, Lady Gaga shared her plan for the next studio album, dubbed LG7, during a Q&A at the Los Angeles premiere of her HBO concert special.
She shared, "I am in the studio every single day. I have written so many songs, I've been producing so many songs, and it's nothing like anything that I've ever made before. I love to break genre, and I love to explore music."