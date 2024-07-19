Hollywood

Lady Gaga makes major announcement about her musical era

Lady Gaga teased working on another music album

  • by Web Desk
  • July 19, 2024
Lady Gaga makes major announcement about her musical era
Lady Gaga makes major announcement about her musical era

Lady Gaga is finally back at her “happy place”—studio.

The I'll Never Love Again crooner has hinted that she’s working on another music album in her latest social media post.

Lady Gaga can be seen wearing all black in a studio as she records a song.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, she penned, “Just me in the studio—happy as ever making music (black heart emoji) feel so grateful, heart is peaceful. It’s like meditation. I can’t wait for you to hear what I’m working on.”


An insider exclusively told PEOPLE that the Paparazzi hitmaker has "never been happier" about her music, adding, "She’s feeling the most creative she’s ever been."

Her fans flooded the comment section to show excitement and fellow pop singer Kesha also hyped her up under the Instagram post, "Feed us mother!!!!"

In May, Lady Gaga shared her plan for the next studio album, dubbed LG7, during a Q&A at the Los Angeles premiere of her HBO concert special.

She shared, "I am in the studio every single day. I have written so many songs, I've been producing so many songs, and it's nothing like anything that I've ever made before. I love to break genre, and I love to explore music."

Kate Beckinsale praises Britney Spears for support amid criticism: 'Queen of all queen'

Kate Beckinsale praises Britney Spears for support amid criticism: 'Queen of all queen'
Lou Dobbs, former CNN and Fox business host passes away at 78

Lou Dobbs, former CNN and Fox business host passes away at 78
‘Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon’ stars mourn Bob Newhart’s death

‘Big Bang Theory, Young Sheldon’ stars mourn Bob Newhart’s death
Bob Newhart, legendary comedian and actor, passes away at 94

Bob Newhart, legendary comedian and actor, passes away at 94

Hollywood News

Bob Newhart, legendary comedian and actor, passes away at 94
Bob Newhart, legendary comedian and actor, passes away at 94
Bob Newhart, legendary comedian and actor, passes away at 94
Maya Jama moves on from ex Stormzy with revenge outing
Bob Newhart, legendary comedian and actor, passes away at 94
Demi Lovato creates upcoming feel good chartbuster with OGX
Bob Newhart, legendary comedian and actor, passes away at 94
Kourtney Kardashian’s son Mason Disick denies bonding with stepdad Travis Baker
Bob Newhart, legendary comedian and actor, passes away at 94
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s relationship cracked because of parenting
Bob Newhart, legendary comedian and actor, passes away at 94
Maya Jama collapses on ‘Love Island’ over break up with Stormzy
Bob Newhart, legendary comedian and actor, passes away at 94
Gracie Abrams drops video for 'I love you, I'm Sorry'
Bob Newhart, legendary comedian and actor, passes away at 94
Adele announces break from music career
Bob Newhart, legendary comedian and actor, passes away at 94
Selena Gomez nabs first ever Emmy nomination for acting
Bob Newhart, legendary comedian and actor, passes away at 94
Drake’s Toronto house ‘massively’ flooded in severe storm
Bob Newhart, legendary comedian and actor, passes away at 94
Clairo announces ‘Charm’ tour’s North America dates
Bob Newhart, legendary comedian and actor, passes away at 94
Maya Jama breaks up with boyfriend Stormzy