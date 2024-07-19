Hollywood

Bob Newhart, legendary comedian and actor, passes away at 94

Renowned comedian and actor Bob Newhart died on July 18

  • by Web Desk
  • July 19, 2024
Bob Newhart, the renowned actor and comedian, has left the Hollywood mourning at the age of 94.

His publicist Jerry Digney confirmed the tragic news on Thursday.

Bob died at his Los Angeles residence after battling an illness.

He was born on September 5, 1929, in Oak Park, Illinois. The Newhart star served Army during his youth and went to Loyola University.

Bob became a famous comedian after his hit show in Chicago in the late 1950s.

The Newhart family paid tribute to the late star on on his Facebook page, “Our father passed away this morning surrounded by all our family. We feel blessed that he is reunited with our mom and all of his friends waiting for him.”

“Thank you for all of your well wishes. He was deeply loved by all, but especially by his children and grandchildren, Love to all, The Newhart Family,” the statement concluded.

His wife Virginia Ginnie Newhart died in 2023. The couple shared four children: Jennifer, Courtney, Timothy, and Robert.

Many renowned celebrities paid tribute to Bob after his death.

Hollywood News

