Jennifer Aniston celebrates Emmy nominations with latest post

Jennifer Aniston is celebrating The Morning Show's achievement!
On Thursday, July 18, the iconic Friends star shared a carousel of images, celebrating the 16 Emmy nominations for The Morning Show, whose season 4 is under production.
In the photos, Aniston posed smilingly with her co-star, Reese Witherspoon, who is facing off against the Mystery Murder actress for the Emmy Award for "Outstanding lead actress in a drama series."
"Happy sweet 16 indeed!" penned the actress at the beginning of the caption.
"I'm so honored and so proud of our show and all of our wildly talented actors, directors, and crew! #grateful," she further noted.
In the opening show, Aniston and Witherspoon were seen posing candidly for the photo on The Morning Show set.
While the other shots captured behind-the-scenes moments of the show's production.
The Morning Show has been nominated for 16 Emmy Awards, making this a significant achievement for the series.
In the comment section, several fans and admirers of the show sent their best wishes to the actresses and the whole cast.
"Congrats! So darn proud of this amazing team! Well done, you!" wrote a fan.
Another penned, "Awwww! I am so in love with these pictures! @themorningshow is such a great drama series! I love it."