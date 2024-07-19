Entertainment

Anna Faris reflects on working with Matthew Perry in Friends

  by Web Desk
  July 19, 2024
Anna Faris is looking back on her memorable time with Matthew Perry!

During an interview with PEOPLE, Faris, who played the role of Erica in the last season of the iconic series Friends, opened up about working together with Matthew Perry, who died suddenly at age 54 in October 2023.

"It was an honor, and he was just an incredible person," said the House Bunny actress about Perry.

The actress revealed that Perry suggested her for the role of Erica, a pregnant woman who gives birth to twins whom Chandler (played by Matthew Perry) and Monica (played by Courtney Cox) adopt.

"I wish I knew him better," noted the Scary Movie actress.

Expressing humility regarding her interaction with someone she felt she had only briefly encountered, Faris said that "they were wonderful, and I am honored to be a part of the show."

She also went on to recall that the legendary actor saw her in Lost in Translation and thought she was "good."

"I worked mostly with Courtney and Matthew, and they were unbelievable to me. They were so kind. I mean, it was such an intimidating idea. I mean, to give birth on Friends. Friends? The final season?" said the actress in disbelief.

Talking about the other cast members, Faris noted that all of them were "really kind."

Anna Faris appeared in four episodes of the series' last season, back in 2004.

The hit sitcom Friends, which aired on NBC from 1994 to 2004, had ten seasons, featuring Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, Courtney Cox, and David Schwimmer as an ensemble cast.

