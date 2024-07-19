Sci-Tech

WhatsApp to use in-house technology for new translation feature, reports

WhatsApp has not announced when the new real-time translation feature will be available to users

  • by Web Desk
  • July 19, 2024
WhatsApp to use in-house technology for new translation feature, reports
WhatsApp to use in-house technology for new translation feature, reports

WhatsApp for Android is developing a new real-time translation feature, but it will not use Google's live translation technology, contrary to earlier reports.

Instead, the feature will rely on WhatsApp’s own technology, according to a recent update.

As per Gadget 360, this feature, which was recently spotted in the latest beta version of WhatsApp, is not yet available for testing by beta users.

However, there is no information on when it will be accessible to the general public.

The latest update from WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo reveals that the translation function will operate using WhatsApp's proprietary technology, ensuring that all translations occur on the device itself.

This approach maintains end-to-end encryption for messages, so they remain private.

The feature labeled "Translate your message," includes a note stating, "Your texts are end-to-end encrypted. No one, including WhatsApp, can read them."

Initial support for the feature will include languages such as English, Arabic, Hindi, Spanish, Portuguese (Brazil), and Russian.

However, t is expected that more languages will be added in future updates.

Keanu Reeves sheds light on thoughts while writing first novel 'The Book of Elsewhere'

Keanu Reeves sheds light on thoughts while writing first novel 'The Book of Elsewhere'

Jonathan Bailey talks 'lifetime experience' amid Emmy buzz

Jonathan Bailey talks 'lifetime experience' amid Emmy buzz
Polio virus detected in Gaza sewage amid rising health concerns

Polio virus detected in Gaza sewage amid rising health concerns
Zara Tindall speaks out first time after Princess Anne's injury

Zara Tindall speaks out first time after Princess Anne's injury

Sci-Tech News

Zara Tindall speaks out first time after Princess Anne's injury
Elon Musk takes a dig at Microsoft amid global tech outage
Zara Tindall speaks out first time after Princess Anne's injury
CrowdStrike and Microsoft respond to worldwide Windows outage
Zara Tindall speaks out first time after Princess Anne's injury
Global IT outage disrupts airlines, banks, and media
Zara Tindall speaks out first time after Princess Anne's injury
Microsoft releases Designer app globally for creative image generation
Zara Tindall speaks out first time after Princess Anne's injury
Gemini AI assistant gets ‘major’ update for lock screen functionality
Zara Tindall speaks out first time after Princess Anne's injury
NASA’s Cassini spacecraft reveals new insights into Titan's ‘mysterious’ seas
Zara Tindall speaks out first time after Princess Anne's injury
Elon Musk delays Tesla's robotaxi launch to October for 'major' design updates
Zara Tindall speaks out first time after Princess Anne's injury
Scientists discover first cave on Moon: Details Inside
Zara Tindall speaks out first time after Princess Anne's injury
Google Maps for Android receives ‘major’ interface overhaul
Zara Tindall speaks out first time after Princess Anne's injury
WhatsApp may soon allow users to translate messages in different languages
Zara Tindall speaks out first time after Princess Anne's injury
Elon Musk’s X developing ‘downvoting’ feature to improve reply ranking
Zara Tindall speaks out first time after Princess Anne's injury
NASA's James Webb Telescope captures cosmic dance of 'Penguin and Egg' galaxies