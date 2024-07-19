WhatsApp to use in-house technology for new translation feature, reports

WhatsApp for Android is developing a new real-time translation feature, but it will not use Google's live translation technology, contrary to earlier reports.
Instead, the feature will rely on WhatsApp’s own technology, according to a recent update.
As per Gadget 360, this feature, which was recently spotted in the latest beta version of WhatsApp, is not yet available for testing by beta users.
However, there is no information on when it will be accessible to the general public.
The latest update from WhatsApp feature tracker WABetaInfo reveals that the translation function will operate using WhatsApp's proprietary technology, ensuring that all translations occur on the device itself.
This approach maintains end-to-end encryption for messages, so they remain private.
The feature labeled "Translate your message," includes a note stating, "Your texts are end-to-end encrypted. No one, including WhatsApp, can read them."
Initial support for the feature will include languages such as English, Arabic, Hindi, Spanish, Portuguese (Brazil), and Russian.
However, t is expected that more languages will be added in future updates.