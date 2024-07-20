'Deadpool & Wolverine' final trailer REVEALS Lady Deadpool, Dafne Keen’s return

Marvel Studios has unveiled two major plot twists in the final trailer of Deadpool & Wolverine, sending fans into a frenzy.
The action-packed trailer, released on July 19, revealed the full look of Lady Deadpool, alongside multiple variants of the Merc with the Mouth.
However, the full look of Lady Deadpool was unveiled, but her face remains hidden behind a mask, and now fans are speculating about the actor behind the mask, whether it's Blake Lively or Taylor Swift.
The new trailer also featured Dafne Keen, reprising her role as X-23 from 2017's critically acclaimed Logan which also starred Hugh Jackman.
Keen had previously denied her involvement in Deadpool & Wolverine during the promotional tour of her recent flick The Acolyte.
In an interview with told On Demand Entertainment during The Acolyte red carpet, she even said, “Of course it’s sad. I love Hugh and creatively, I love Ryan [Reynolds] and I love Shawn [Levy]."
"It would have been amazing to be part of it, but I’ll just go watch it as a fan, to see my old buddy in it," she added.
Now her appearance in the trailer has caught fans off guard, adding to the excitement and speculation surrounding the movie.
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer Deadpool & Wolverine is slated to hit cinemas on July 26.