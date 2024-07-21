Anne Hathaway leaps into dancing at Taylor Swift concert

Anne Hathaway surely pulled off a rocking at Taylor Swift’s latest Eras Tour show in Germany.
On Friday, July 21, she made a surprise appearance by popping up at the Veltins-Arena and subsequently putting on her own little show.
According to Daily Mail, the actor had just finished filming an upcoming movie, and planned to celebrate this occasion with Taylor Swift singing to a large crowd in check.
She was spotted dancing the night away, having a little meet and greet with fans who approached her all the while.
Numerous videos shared on Instagram show Anne Hathaway ‘shaking it off’ to Blank Space, Ready for It, and various other songs in a VIP box.
And because she was dressed in cream-colored shorts paired up with a button-up white shirt pulled over a fitting gray top, the actor was truly looking like a pop dream.
The following morning, she shared one of these footages on her own profile and called Taylor Swift both “fearless” and “powerful.”
“Thank you phenomenal, moving, powerful, fearless Taylor Swift!!! Huge shout out to the incredible Eras crew!!! Best picture-wrap celebration EVER,” Anne Hathaway exclaimed.