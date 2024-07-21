Hollywood

Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman talk on licensing Madonna’s 'Like a Prayer' for ‘Deadpool 3’

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ leads Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman spill on using Madonna’s 1989’s hit in their film

  • by Web Desk
  • July 21, 2024
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman shared details on how they took Madonna’s permission to use one of her hit tracks in their upcoming film Deadpool & Wolverine.

During their appearance on the Andy Cohen on SiriusXM on Friday, the Deadpool 3 costars and their film’s director Shawn Levy dished on visiting the 65-year-old pop queen to seek her permission for using her 1989 hit Like A Prayer in one of the scenes.

"It did involve a personal visit to Madonna, where we showed Madonna the sequence where 'Like a Prayer' would be used," Levy revealed.

Reynolds went on to explain, "Also, let's preface it with the fact that they don't license — that Madonna doesn't just license the song, particularly that song.”

He continued, "It was a big deal to ask for it and certainly a bigger deal to use it, we went over and met with her and and sort of showed her how it was being used, and where, and why.”

Reynolds further revealed that Madonna also offered them notes on the scene in which Like A Prayer would be used.

"She gave a great note," said the Burried actor, adding, “She watched it, and I'm not kidding, [she said], 'You need to do this.' And damn it, if she wasn't like spot on.”

"We literally went into a new recording session within 48 hours to do this note. ... It made the sequence better," added the Deadpool & Wolverine director.

Deadpool 3 is all set to hit the screens on July 26, 2024.

