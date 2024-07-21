Sports

Pakistan to persuade India for T20 series at neutral venue

Mohsin Naqvi will meet Jay Shah during the ICC's annual conference in Colombo

  • July 21, 2024
Pakistan is going to host the ICC Champions Trophy next year, but the debate sparked after India denied travel to Pakistan for the tournament.

As per media reports, amidst this on-going tense situation, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is going to discuss the relocation of the champion trophy matches to another country during the annual conference in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

To note, the Indian team refused to travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup after their matches were rescheduled in Sri Lanka. However, this time PCB clearly stated that a hybrid model is unacceptable.

Moreover, it is also reported that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman will meet Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Chief Jay Shah during the conference, where he will persuade him to send the Indian team to Pakistan for the ICC event.

As per sources, Naqvi will also put forward the idea of a T20 series between two countries that have not played any bilateral series since 2012 at a neutral venue next year.

It is worth knowing that earlier, England and Australia invited neighbours for series in their countries, but Pakistan has not currently made any decision about the host.

