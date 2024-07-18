Sports

Suryakumar Yadav to lead India's T20 squad against Sri Lanka

Rohit Sharma will lead the ODI squad

  by Web Desk
  July 18, 2024
Suryakumar Yadav to lead India's T20 squad against Sri Lanka

India has unveiled its squads for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka on Thursday, July 18, with notable leadership appointments and squad inclusions.

As per NDTV sports, Suryakumar Yadav has been entrusted with the captaincy for the T20I series, supported by Shubman Gill as vice-captain.

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma will lead the ODI squad, with Virat Kohli also named in the lineup.

T20I Squad: 

Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Riyan Parag, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohd. Siraj.

ODI Squad: 

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana.

The series schedule includes three T20Is scheduled on 28th, 29th, and 31st July 2024 at Pallekele, all starting at 7:00 PM IST.

While, the ODI series will commence on 2nd August 2024 in Colombo, followed by matches on 4th and 7th August 2024, all starting at 2:30 PM IST.

