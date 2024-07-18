Sports

Rafael Nadal hints about making highly anticipated return to US Open

  • by Web Desk
  • July 18, 2024
The Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal has hinted about making a highly anticipated return to the US Open after struggling with injuries for a year.

According to Geo Super, the 38-year-old tennis legend confirmed that he is planning to participate in the last Grand Slam of the 2024 US Open.

Back-to-back wins have boosted his confidence. After making a winning return to singles at the Swedish Open, Nadal expressed, “Great feelings. It’s true that there have been some on-and-off conditions in terms of weather, but we are lucky that we have been able to play the whole match without rain today. I’m happy for that."

He joked, “I’m defending the title. Playing in front of a full crowd like this means a lot to me. It gives me the energy to keep practicing every day. Even in the tougher moments, I have been able to keep going with the help of the team.”

The tennis legend further added, “The fans have a huge impact on that. They give me amazing energy. Today, I have to say thank you very much to the Spanish followers here, but especially the Swedish, since I haven’t been able to play here since a long time ago.”

After winning the Swedish Open, Nadal made it to the entry list for the US Open after securing a rank of No. 9.

Nadal, in his last US Open in 2022, lost to Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round of the tournament.

Sports News

Suryakumar Yadav to lead India's T20 squad against Sri Lanka
England sets record for ‘fastest’ 50 in Test cricket against West Indies
Cavan Sullivan makes history with MLS debut at 14
Real Madrid revealed Kylian Mbappe's shirt number
Enzo Fernández faces disciplinary action over racist chants
Joe Bryant, father of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, passes away at 69
"Key players' availability in doubt for India's ODI series against Sri Lanka
Kyle Walker seen with ex-lover Lauryn Goodman hiding under coat
Gareth Southgate resigns as England manager after Euro 2024 loss
Former All Black Rugby Union player Norm Hewitt dies at 55
Lionel Messi pays tribute to Angel Di Maria: ‘Fide leaves with another Cup’
Colombian football president Ramón Jesurún arrested after Copa America finals