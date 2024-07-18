Rafael Nadal hints about making highly anticipated return to US Open

The Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal has hinted about making a highly anticipated return to the US Open after struggling with injuries for a year.
According to Geo Super, the 38-year-old tennis legend confirmed that he is planning to participate in the last Grand Slam of the 2024 US Open.
Back-to-back wins have boosted his confidence. After making a winning return to singles at the Swedish Open, Nadal expressed, “Great feelings. It’s true that there have been some on-and-off conditions in terms of weather, but we are lucky that we have been able to play the whole match without rain today. I’m happy for that."
He joked, “I’m defending the title. Playing in front of a full crowd like this means a lot to me. It gives me the energy to keep practicing every day. Even in the tougher moments, I have been able to keep going with the help of the team.”
The tennis legend further added, “The fans have a huge impact on that. They give me amazing energy. Today, I have to say thank you very much to the Spanish followers here, but especially the Swedish, since I haven’t been able to play here since a long time ago.”
After winning the Swedish Open, Nadal made it to the entry list for the US Open after securing a rank of No. 9.
Nadal, in his last US Open in 2022, lost to Frances Tiafoe in the fourth round of the tournament.