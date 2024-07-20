Sports

Mark Wood sets new milestone in Test cricket against West Indies

  by Web Desk
  • July 20, 2024
Mark Wood marked his return to Test cricket with a spectacular performance, delivering the fastest over in England since 2006.

On the second day of the second Test at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Wood impressed with his incredible pace against West Indies opener Mikyle Louis.

Wood replaced Gus Atkinson and started his spell in the tenth over. His first delivery was clocked at 93.9 mph (151.11 kmph).

Meanwhile, Louis managed to score a single off the fifth ball, leaving Kraigg Brathwaite to face the final delivery, which was also bowled at 95 mph (152.88 kmph). This over set a new record for the fastest over in Test cricket in England.

But Wood didn’t stop there. In his following over, he broke his own record with speeds of 95 mph (152 kmph), 93 mph (150 kmph), 95 mph (153 kmph), 96 mph (154.49 kmph), 97 mph (156.10 kmph), and 94 mph (151.27 kmph) on consecutive deliveries.

A 97.1 mph (156.26 kmph) bouncer to Louis drew cheers from the crowd as Louis ducked just in time.

Wood’s first spell saw him bowl four overs for just 11 runs, unsettling the West Indies openers.

By the end of the first session, the West Indies were 89/3 after 26 overs, trailing England by 27 runs. 

