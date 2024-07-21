Andrea Kimi Antonelli shares huge update on joining Mercedes next year 

Andrea Kimi Antonelli has expressed his thoughts about joining Mercedes next season, indicating that he feels it might be too soon at this stage of his career.
The 17-year-old, who has running to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes in 2025, admitted that he is still learning and developing in Formula 2.
When asked about the possibility of stepping up to Mercedes next year, Antonelli told RacingNews365, "I'm not sure if I will be ready, to be honest. I'm still learning a lot in F2, and there are still areas where I make mistakes and need to improve on key details."
Antonelli's comments came after he secured his first feature race victory of the F2 season with Prema Racing in Hungary.
Just two weeks earlier, he had claimed his maiden sprint race win during the British Grand Prix weekend at Silverstone.
Antonelli has been in the spotlight after announcing that his Prema Racing teammate, Oliver Bearman, will move to Haas next season.
Despite his recent success, Antonelli remained cautious about his future in F1as he noted, "I don't want to think too much about next year because nothing is certain yet, and I don't have any concrete information."
He emphasized his focus on continuing to perform well in F2, highlighting the importance of maintaining momentum after his recent wins.
Reflecting on his performance in Hungary, Antonelli noted, "It's a positive for us mentally and for the team, especially after a difficult start to the season. Our goal was to improve our performance on dry tracks, and we've shown progress this weekend."