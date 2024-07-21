Sports

Andrea Kimi Antonelli shares huge update on joining Mercedes next year

F1 champion Andrea Kimi Antonelli gives clear response to his future plans regarding Mercedes

  • by Web Desk
  • July 21, 2024
Andrea Kimi Antonelli shares huge update on joining Mercedes next year
Andrea Kimi Antonelli shares huge update on joining Mercedes next year 

Andrea Kimi Antonelli has expressed his thoughts about joining Mercedes next season, indicating that he feels it might be too soon at this stage of his career.

The 17-year-old, who has running to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes in 2025, admitted that he is still learning and developing in Formula 2.

When asked about the possibility of stepping up to Mercedes next year, Antonelli told RacingNews365, "I'm not sure if I will be ready, to be honest. I'm still learning a lot in F2, and there are still areas where I make mistakes and need to improve on key details."

Antonelli's comments came after he secured his first feature race victory of the F2 season with Prema Racing in Hungary.

Just two weeks earlier, he had claimed his maiden sprint race win during the British Grand Prix weekend at Silverstone.

Antonelli has been in the spotlight after announcing that his Prema Racing teammate, Oliver Bearman, will move to Haas next season.

Despite his recent success, Antonelli remained cautious about his future in F1as he noted, "I don't want to think too much about next year because nothing is certain yet, and I don't have any concrete information."

He emphasized his focus on continuing to perform well in F2, highlighting the importance of maintaining momentum after his recent wins.

Reflecting on his performance in Hungary, Antonelli noted, "It's a positive for us mentally and for the team, especially after a difficult start to the season. Our goal was to improve our performance on dry tracks, and we've shown progress this weekend."

King Charles shuffles August with exciting summer plans

King Charles shuffles August with exciting summer plans
King Charles’ monarchy under threats after Keir Starmer's bold step

King Charles’ monarchy under threats after Keir Starmer's bold step
Millions of Microsoft devices impacted by recent CrowdStrike software update

Millions of Microsoft devices impacted by recent CrowdStrike software update
Israel to offer polio vaccination for Gaza-based soldiers amid virus detection

Israel to offer polio vaccination for Gaza-based soldiers amid virus detection

Sports News

Israel to offer polio vaccination for Gaza-based soldiers amid virus detection
Pakistan to persuade India for T20 series at neutral venue
Israel to offer polio vaccination for Gaza-based soldiers amid virus detection
Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic or Roger Federer: Alcaraz names his GOAT
Israel to offer polio vaccination for Gaza-based soldiers amid virus detection
Cristiano Ronaldo shares glimpse of ‘happy days’ with Georgina Rodriguez
Israel to offer polio vaccination for Gaza-based soldiers amid virus detection
Former snooker legend Ray Reardon dies at 91
Israel to offer polio vaccination for Gaza-based soldiers amid virus detection
Mark Wood sets new milestone in Test cricket against West Indies
Israel to offer polio vaccination for Gaza-based soldiers amid virus detection
Mohammed Shami speaks out on marriage rumours with Sania Mirza
Israel to offer polio vaccination for Gaza-based soldiers amid virus detection
Neymar welcomes third child after 9 months of his second kid with Bruna Biancardi
Israel to offer polio vaccination for Gaza-based soldiers amid virus detection
CU grants Deion Sanders surprise bonus for elevating University’s profile
Israel to offer polio vaccination for Gaza-based soldiers amid virus detection
Virat Kohli speaks out on past rift with head coach Gautam Gambhir
Israel to offer polio vaccination for Gaza-based soldiers amid virus detection
Suryakumar Yadav to lead India's T20 squad against Sri Lanka
Israel to offer polio vaccination for Gaza-based soldiers amid virus detection
England sets record for ‘fastest’ 50 in Test cricket against West Indies
Israel to offer polio vaccination for Gaza-based soldiers amid virus detection
Rafael Nadal hints about making highly anticipated return to US Open