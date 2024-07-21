Prince Philip named in sex scandal with Christine Keeler

Prince Philip, who was late Queen Elizabeth’s husband, was mentioned in FBI’s top-secret documents that are related to the 1960s Profumo affair.
According to Mail on Sunday, he was “personally involved” with Christine Keeler and Mandy Rice-Davies, who were the heart of a s*x scandal that brought the government down.
A memo by former FBI director, J. Edgar Hoover, made revelations surrounding this case, which ended John Profumo’s political career because of his intimate relationship with 19-year-old Christine Keeler.
Although the democrat had denied these allegations, he was forced to resign after proof from the affair was made public within the next few months.
Osteopath Stephen Ward had introduced both Mandy Rice-Davies and Christine Keeler to John Profumo so he could benefit from the “immoral” payments made to them.
After being convicted, he died of an overdose three days later.
A friend of Stephen Ward’s named Thomas Corbally made confessions about Prince Philip in 1963, saying that he was also “involved with these two girls.”
The royal had stayed in touch with the artist, and was even sketched by him in a portrait made at Buckingham Palace.