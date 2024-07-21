Paul Young’s children boycott his new marriage for late mother

Paul Young’s children stepped away from attending his recent marriage as they’re still mourning the loss of their late mother.
According to MailOnline, the singer exchanged wedding vows with Lorna Young on Friday, six years after his deceased wife Stacey lost her life to cancer.
When photos came out, followers began speculating why daughters Levi and Layla as well as sons Grady and Jude were not a part of their father’s big day.
Paul Young’s friend told the media portal that those kids would have been in “too much pain” from seeing him move on as they’re still “hurting” from Stacey’s death.
The source said, “The children are still in deep grief from their mum. They would have found it too painful to watch him marry again so they stayed away.”
“Attending such a big event where all eyes would be on them when they’re still in mourning would have been too much. Both Paul and Lorna understood the decision,” the person added.
Another family insider claimed that Paul Young’s children aren’t mad at him, and did celebrate with the newlyweds privately at their house.
But this news has yet to be verified since both of daughters, who are very active on Instagram, don’t follow Lorna Young and neither did they congratulate them online.