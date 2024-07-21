Hollywood

Paul Young’s children boycott his new marriage for late mother

Paul Young ties the knot again without kids

  • by Web Desk
  • July 21, 2024
Paul Young ties the knot again without kids
Paul Young ties the knot again without kids

Paul Young’s children stepped away from attending his recent marriage as they’re still mourning the loss of their late mother.

According to MailOnline, the singer exchanged wedding vows with Lorna Young on Friday, six years after his deceased wife Stacey lost her life to cancer.

When photos came out, followers began speculating why daughters Levi and Layla as well as sons Grady and Jude were not a part of their father’s big day.

Paul Young’s friend told the media portal that those kids would have been in “too much pain” from seeing him move on as they’re still “hurting” from Stacey’s death.

The source said, “The children are still in deep grief from their mum. They would have found it too painful to watch him marry again so they stayed away.”

“Attending such a big event where all eyes would be on them when they’re still in mourning would have been too much. Both Paul and Lorna understood the decision,” the person added.

Another family insider claimed that Paul Young’s children aren’t mad at him, and did celebrate with the newlyweds privately at their house.

But this news has yet to be verified since both of daughters, who are very active on Instagram, don’t follow Lorna Young and neither did they congratulate them online.

King Charles shuffles August with exciting summer plans

King Charles shuffles August with exciting summer plans
King Charles’ monarchy under threats after Keir Starmer's bold step

King Charles’ monarchy under threats after Keir Starmer's bold step
Millions of Microsoft devices impacted by recent CrowdStrike software update

Millions of Microsoft devices impacted by recent CrowdStrike software update
Israel to offer polio vaccination for Gaza-based soldiers amid virus detection

Israel to offer polio vaccination for Gaza-based soldiers amid virus detection

Hollywood News

Israel to offer polio vaccination for Gaza-based soldiers amid virus detection
Amanda Holden’s teen daughter hospitalized for severe illness
Israel to offer polio vaccination for Gaza-based soldiers amid virus detection
Anne Hathaway wants a ‘heavy’ paycheck for ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’: Deets inside
Israel to offer polio vaccination for Gaza-based soldiers amid virus detection
Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman talk on licensing Madonna’s 'Like a Prayer' for ‘Deadpool 3’
Israel to offer polio vaccination for Gaza-based soldiers amid virus detection
Anton Du Beke goes on first public outing since ‘Strictly’ scandal
Israel to offer polio vaccination for Gaza-based soldiers amid virus detection
Anne Hathaway leaps into dancing at Taylor Swift concert
Israel to offer polio vaccination for Gaza-based soldiers amid virus detection
Jessie J ‘rethinks life’ after ADHD, OCD diagnosis
Israel to offer polio vaccination for Gaza-based soldiers amid virus detection
Bella Hadid booted from Adidas campaign for being a half-Palestinian
Israel to offer polio vaccination for Gaza-based soldiers amid virus detection
Taylor Swift reacts to German crowds’ DIY creativity at concert
Israel to offer polio vaccination for Gaza-based soldiers amid virus detection
Brad Pitt refuses to abandon lawsuit after Angelina Jolie’s plea for peace
Israel to offer polio vaccination for Gaza-based soldiers amid virus detection
‘Stranger Things’ season 5 release date gets new update
Israel to offer polio vaccination for Gaza-based soldiers amid virus detection
Bob Newhart, legendary comedian and actor, passes away at 94
Israel to offer polio vaccination for Gaza-based soldiers amid virus detection
Lady Gaga makes major announcement about her musical era