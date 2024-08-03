Sports

Is India really coming to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025? Big details revealed

The ICC has approved a budget of approximately USD 70 million for holding the Champions Trophy in Pakistan

  • by Web Desk
  • August 03, 2024
Is India really coming to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025? Big details revealed
Is India really coming to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025? Big details revealed

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has approved a budget of approximately $70 million for the Champions Trophy scheduled in Pakistan early next year.

The decision was confirmed on Thursday, with the budget being jointly prepared by the Pakistan Cricket Board and the ICC finance department.

As per multiple outlets, it was scrutinized and approved by the ICC's financial and commercial committee, led by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

A source close to the ICC revealed that out of the total budget, $4.5 million has been allocated for additional expenses.

This allocation has sparked speculation that these funds may be used if India refuses to send its team to Pakistan, necessitating the relocation of some matches to other venues.

However, the source indicated that the $4.5 million might be insufficient for such a contingency.

The source also noted that the 2023 Asia Cup, held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, generated profits despite venue changes and additional expenses, primarily due to the highly anticipated India-Pakistan matches.

Adele hits pause to air Olympics’ 100m finals at Munich concert

Adele hits pause to air Olympics’ 100m finals at Munich concert
Kate Middleton packing up for another public appearance

Kate Middleton packing up for another public appearance
Meghan Markle calls feud with King Charles ‘out of control’ in new interview

Meghan Markle calls feud with King Charles ‘out of control’ in new interview
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details

Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details

Sports News

Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Novak Djokovic defeats Carlos Alcaraz to earn first Olympic gold
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Suni Lee marks another victory at 2024 Paris Olympics
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Champions Trophy 2025: ICC ready with plan B if India refuses Pakistan trip
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Stephen Nedoroscik secures second Bronze at Paris Olympic Games 2024
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Cristiano Ronaldo reunion with Al Nassr: 'Good to be back'
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Barcelona stuns Real Madrid in New Jersey El Clasicos thriller
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Paris Olympics 2024: IOC officials address gender eligibility controversy
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Simone Biles claims 7th gold medal at Paris Olympics
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Léon Marchand claims fourth gold with record-breaking 200-meter IM
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz to clash in most anticipated Olympic final
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Sha’Carri Richardson reveals her favourite Dallas food spots
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
MS Dhoni opens up about his chemistry with Virat Kohli