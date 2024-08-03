Is India really coming to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025? Big details revealed

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has approved a budget of approximately $70 million for the Champions Trophy scheduled in Pakistan early next year.
The decision was confirmed on Thursday, with the budget being jointly prepared by the Pakistan Cricket Board and the ICC finance department.
As per multiple outlets, it was scrutinized and approved by the ICC's financial and commercial committee, led by BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.
A source close to the ICC revealed that out of the total budget, $4.5 million has been allocated for additional expenses.
This allocation has sparked speculation that these funds may be used if India refuses to send its team to Pakistan, necessitating the relocation of some matches to other venues.
However, the source indicated that the $4.5 million might be insufficient for such a contingency.
The source also noted that the 2023 Asia Cup, held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, generated profits despite venue changes and additional expenses, primarily due to the highly anticipated India-Pakistan matches.