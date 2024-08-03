Sports

Léon Marchand claims fourth gold with record-breaking 200-meter IM

Léon Marchand dazzled the French crowd once again at Paris Olympics

  • by Web Desk
  • August 03, 2024


Léon Marchand dazzled the French crowd once again on Friday, clinching his fourth gold medal of the games and setting a new Olympic record in the 200-meter individual medley.

His winning time of 1:54.06 surpassed the previous record of 1:54.23 set by American Michael Phelps in Beijing.

The 22-year-old swimmer from Arizona State University was met with cheers and chants of "Léon, Léon, Léon" as he stepped onto the podium, proudly singing national anthem of France, La Marseillaise.

Marchand’s impressive streak also includes victories in the 200 butterfly, 200 breaststroke, and 400 IM, all achieved with record-breaking times.

Moreover, Marchand might add another medal to his collection on Saturday in the 4x100 mixed medley relay, though his success will depend on his teammates' performances.

In other events, Australia’s Kaylee McKeown secured gold in the 200 backstroke with a new Olympic record of 2:03.73, edging out American Regan Smith, who won silver with a time of 2:04.26.

McKeown, who previously won gold in the 100 backstroke, now has a total of six medals, including five gold.

Adele hits pause to air Olympics’ 100m finals at Munich concert

Adele hits pause to air Olympics’ 100m finals at Munich concert
Kate Middleton packing up for another public appearance

Kate Middleton packing up for another public appearance
Meghan Markle calls feud with King Charles ‘out of control’ in new interview

Meghan Markle calls feud with King Charles ‘out of control’ in new interview
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details

Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details

Sports News

Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Novak Djokovic defeats Carlos Alcaraz to earn first Olympic gold
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Suni Lee marks another victory at 2024 Paris Olympics
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Champions Trophy 2025: ICC ready with plan B if India refuses Pakistan trip
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Stephen Nedoroscik secures second Bronze at Paris Olympic Games 2024
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Cristiano Ronaldo reunion with Al Nassr: 'Good to be back'
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Barcelona stuns Real Madrid in New Jersey El Clasicos thriller
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Paris Olympics 2024: IOC officials address gender eligibility controversy
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Simone Biles claims 7th gold medal at Paris Olympics
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz to clash in most anticipated Olympic final
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Sha’Carri Richardson reveals her favourite Dallas food spots
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
MS Dhoni opens up about his chemistry with Virat Kohli
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Is India really coming to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025? Big details revealed