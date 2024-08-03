Paris Olympics 2024: IOC officials address gender eligibility controversy

The Paris Olympics has become a battleground for a heated debate over gender, fairness, and eligibility in women’s sports.
The controversy centers around two boxers, Lin Yu-ting from Taiwan and Imane Khelif from Algeria, who have both faced scrutiny over their inclusion in the Games.
Meanwhile, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) members have made statements to clarify the situation.
IOC’s chief spokesperson addresses misconceptions:
Mark Adams, the IOC’s chief spokesperson, defended the eligibility of Lin and Khelif, describing concerns about their participation as based on misinformation.
He stated, "There has been some confusion that somehow it’s a man fighting a woman. This is just not the case scientifically."
Adams confirmed that both athletes meet the criteria set by the IOC and their respective sporting bodies.
Thomas Bach supports IOC's stance:
IOC President Thomas Bach supported this stance, declaring, "There was never any doubt about them being a woman."
He emphasised that Lin and Khelif have competed as women for many years and have official documentation to support their gender status.
Bach further clarified, "This is not a transgender case. This is about a woman taking part in a women’s competition."
Angela Carini weighs in on controversy:
On the other hand, Italian boxer Angela Carini, who competed against Khelif, commented on the situation, saying, “If the IOC said she can fight, I respect that decision.”
Carini, who was defeated in her match, expressed sadness over the focus on Khelif and hoped for a fair resolution.
IBA President criticizes IOC’s handling:
In addition to this, Umar Kremlev, president of the International Boxing Association (IBA), criticized the IOC’s handling of the controversy. He accused the IOC of mismanaging the situation and argued that it undermines women’s boxing.
Kremlev stated, "I do not understand why they kill women’s boxing. Only eligible athletes should compete in the ring for the sake of safety."