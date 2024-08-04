Stephen Nedoroscik secures second Bronze at Paris Olympic Games 2024

The famous ‘Pommel Horse Guy,’ Stephen Nedoroscik, won another bronze at the Paris Olympic 2024 on Saturday, August 3.
Nedoroscik, who first won his first bronze medal with the US men’s gymnastics team, won his second in the pommel horse with a score of 15.3 inside the Bercy Arena, FOX News reported.
The 25-year-old said, “After I solved it under 10 seconds before four-team finals, solving it again under 10 seconds for this competition or today, I was like, all right, we got this.”
Mr. Pemmel Horse talking about his diet said, “We just continued to do the same ritual over and over again. I had six pieces of green apple in the morning with a chocolate muffin. That was my breakfast. I just kept everything exactly the same.”
Pommel horse guy after winning his second bronze said, “It is just that unbelievable, the amount of people who are reaching out and following me. They were going crazy. I mean, I thought they were hilarious.”
He further added, “I’m glad that people are making memes of me. I think it’s so funny. I literally had to go and turn off my notifications yesterday because I needed to be able to lock in for this competition.”
Fans have been comparing him with Superman after his phenomenal performance on the pommel horse and have named him Clark Kent, about which he expressed, “If someone had asked me what about I would eventually gain traction, I would have probably said it was my eyewear or more of my eyes, my diseases that I have. You know, I do think I’m just a quirky guy, and I’m glad that people are enjoying my competition.”