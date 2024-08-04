Sports

Stephen Nedoroscik secures second Bronze at Paris Olympic Games 2024

US gymnast won his second bronze in the Paris Games in the pommel horse

  • by Web Desk
  • August 04, 2024


The famous ‘Pommel Horse Guy,’ Stephen Nedoroscik, won another bronze at the Paris Olympic 2024 on Saturday, August 3.

Nedoroscik, who first won his first bronze medal with the US men’s gymnastics team, won his second in the pommel horse with a score of 15.3 inside the Bercy Arena, FOX News reported.

The 25-year-old said, “After I solved it under 10 seconds before four-team finals, solving it again under 10 seconds for this competition or today, I was like, all right, we got this.”

Mr. Pemmel Horse talking about his diet said, “We just continued to do the same ritual over and over again. I had six pieces of green apple in the morning with a chocolate muffin. That was my breakfast. I just kept everything exactly the same.”

Pommel horse guy after winning his second bronze said, “It is just that unbelievable, the amount of people who are reaching out and following me. They were going crazy. I mean, I thought they were hilarious.”

He further added, “I’m glad that people are making memes of me. I think it’s so funny. I literally had to go and turn off my notifications yesterday because I needed to be able to lock in for this competition.”

Fans have been comparing him with Superman after his phenomenal performance on the pommel horse and have named him Clark Kent, about which he expressed, “If someone had asked me what about I would eventually gain traction, I would have probably said it was my eyewear or more of my eyes, my diseases that I have. You know, I do think I’m just a quirky guy, and I’m glad that people are enjoying my competition.”

Adele hits pause to air Olympics’ 100m finals at Munich concert

Adele hits pause to air Olympics’ 100m finals at Munich concert
Kate Middleton packing up for another public appearance

Kate Middleton packing up for another public appearance
Meghan Markle calls feud with King Charles ‘out of control’ in new interview

Meghan Markle calls feud with King Charles ‘out of control’ in new interview
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details

Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details

Sports News

Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Novak Djokovic defeats Carlos Alcaraz to earn first Olympic gold
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Suni Lee marks another victory at 2024 Paris Olympics
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Champions Trophy 2025: ICC ready with plan B if India refuses Pakistan trip
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Cristiano Ronaldo reunion with Al Nassr: 'Good to be back'
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Barcelona stuns Real Madrid in New Jersey El Clasicos thriller
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Paris Olympics 2024: IOC officials address gender eligibility controversy
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Simone Biles claims 7th gold medal at Paris Olympics
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Léon Marchand claims fourth gold with record-breaking 200-meter IM
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz to clash in most anticipated Olympic final
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Sha’Carri Richardson reveals her favourite Dallas food spots
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
MS Dhoni opens up about his chemistry with Virat Kohli
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Is India really coming to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025? Big details revealed