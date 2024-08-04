Victoria Beckham becomes bestfriends with Nicole Kidman over interview

Victoria Beckham has got herself a full-size cover of Vogue Australia’s August edition!
In a raunchy photograph stretching across the front page, she posed with her hands above the head, showing off all that gorgeous beauty in a fashionable black dress.
Of course, for this exclusive shoot a very special person was scooped in for the interview, which has been named “victo.”
That notable turned out to be actress Nicole Kidman, who quickly became buddies with David Beckham’s wife, even making a Nashville meet-up plan by the end of their conversation.
“I love Australia, and the only person I wanted to interview me for this was Nicole Kidman,” Victoria Beckham confessed.
Then, she eagerly requested, “And when I do come back to Australia, which I really want to do with David and the children, you’ll have to show us around Sydney.”
“We’re here. And we know the really great beaches, we have all the inside [knowledge],” the moviestar replied with a bit of fizz.
In another shot, Victoria Beckham slide in an oversized wool coat in white, pairing it with an olive bodysuit and thigh-high boots.
The final picture featured her rocking a Prada jacket while embracing the Spice Girl that she is.