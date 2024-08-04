Hollywood

Victoria Beckham becomes bestfriends with Nicole Kidman over interview

Victoria Beckham bagged Vogue’s August front cover

  • by Web Desk
  • August 04, 2024
Victoria Beckham bagged Vogue’s August front cover
Victoria Beckham bagged Vogue’s August front cover

Victoria Beckham has got herself a full-size cover of Vogue Australia’s August edition!

In a raunchy photograph stretching across the front page, she posed with her hands above the head, showing off all that gorgeous beauty in a fashionable black dress.

Of course, for this exclusive shoot a very special person was scooped in for the interview, which has been named “victo.”

That notable turned out to be actress Nicole Kidman, who quickly became buddies with David Beckham’s wife, even making a Nashville meet-up plan by the end of their conversation.

“I love Australia, and the only person I wanted to interview me for this was Nicole Kidman,” Victoria Beckham confessed.

Then, she eagerly requested, “And when I do come back to Australia, which I really want to do with David and the children, you’ll have to show us around Sydney.”

“We’re here. And we know the really great beaches, we have all the inside [knowledge],” the moviestar replied with a bit of fizz.

In another shot, Victoria Beckham slide in an oversized wool coat in white, pairing it with an olive bodysuit and thigh-high boots.

The final picture featured her rocking a Prada jacket while embracing the Spice Girl that she is.

Adele hits pause to air Olympics’ 100m finals at Munich concert

Adele hits pause to air Olympics’ 100m finals at Munich concert
Kate Middleton packing up for another public appearance

Kate Middleton packing up for another public appearance
Meghan Markle calls feud with King Charles ‘out of control’ in new interview

Meghan Markle calls feud with King Charles ‘out of control’ in new interview
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details

Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details

Hollywood News

Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Britney Spears’ sons want to reunite her with grandfather Jamie Spares
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Kevin Hart doesn’t want mend feud with ‘attitude king’ Michael Jordan
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Kanye West inserts Japanese lyrics in new track named ‘Bomb’
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Kyle Walker wanted ‘secret bed life’ with Lauryn Goodman after public apology
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Why Chris Evans refuses Ryan Reynolds’ cue cards for surprise monologue in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Katie Price spotted with bloodied, bruised face in bandages
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Ryan Reynolds stops laughing to celebrate ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ success
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Ben Affleck divorcing Jennifer Lopez for her ‘cocktail range’
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Priyanka Chopra gives ‘biased’ verdict on husband Nick Jonas’ ‘Good Half’
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Mariah Carey to bring ‘Christmas Tour’ to 20 cities
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Jeremy Renner reacts to Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom role in new 'Avengers' film
Bill Gates ‘flirted’ with interns at Microsoft, new book unfolds bombshell details
Leonardo DiCaprio’s next film title REVEALED