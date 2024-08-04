Hollywood

Kanye West inserts Japanese lyrics in new track named ‘Bomb’

Kanye West ‘insulted’ Japanese community with Hiroshima, Nagasaki bombings

  • by Web Desk
  • August 04, 2024


Kanye West’s daughter North West is once again facing the heat after having rapped in Japanese in a new track named Bomb.

Ty Dolla $ign and Ye released their latest album, Vultures 2, early morning on Saturday.

North West got to feature in one beat from the record, where listeners were at first impressed to hear her fluently spit verses in Japanese throughout.

But, then, they noticed that the number was called Bomb, thus beginning a new set of criticism being launched toward Kanye West, who has famous made many anti-Semitic remarks previously.

Many users on X suggested that the track is insulting to Japan, and pokes the pain that came from the Hiroshima and Nagasaki atomic bombings, as per Daily Mail.

One wrote, “Singing Japanese on a song called bomb is straight up crazy!”

“A song called bomb is the last song you should be speaking Japanese in,” another proposed.

Some people even accused Kanye West of copying Megan Thee Stallion as she recently delivered verses in Japanese for her melody, Mamushi.

