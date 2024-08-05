Ryan Reynolds reveals secret behind Hugh Jackman’s ‘masterclass’ acting

Ryan Reynolds has finally revealed the secret behind Hugh Jackman’s “masterclass” acting in Deadpool & Wolverine.
The IF star shared that along with “commitment” and “talent” there’s another secret sauce behind his pal’s matchless acting.
On Sunday, Ryan posted pictures a video from the set of their blockbuster movie on Instagram.
He penned, “A lot of people have rightly praised Hugh’s acting masterclass in #DeadpoolAndWolverine. How did he do it? Talent, yes. Commitment, yes. But also a big assist to what can only be called ‘The Brando Method.’ Strasberg better watch out.”
In the shared video, the Canadian actor can be seen holding a cardboard with dialogues for Wolverine.
Shortly after Ryan shared the secret sauce of Hugh’s “masterclass” acting, his fans swarmed the comment section to appreciate their dedication.
A fan wrote, “Just saw the movie, it was an amazing time. Will be sad to see either of you take off the suits. You both kill the roles so well.”
Another commented, “honestly hats off to you guys, love the effort of the entire team.”
The Marvel film has accumulated approximately $97 Million so far to studio estimates.