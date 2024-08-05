John Cena reveals Indian street food is 'fantastic'

Wrestler John Cena, who took the opportunity to delve into the Indian culture at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, humorously admitted his love for Indian food.
In an interview with ANI, Cena talked about sampling Indian dishes at the Ambani wedding and also that he needs to change his spice tolerance.
"The Ambani wedding had its fair share of cuisine, but they also did Indian food and Indian street food very well. The food was fantastic," the acclaimed persona described the event's diverse food offerings.
Although his visit was quite brief, Cena continued to express enthusiasm about returning to India and try more dishes.
He added, "The spice was just enough to make me sweat a bit. I’m looking forward to testing my spice limits on my next visit and can’t wait to come back soon."
John Cena arrived at the Ambani wedding dressed to the nines in a striking blue powder sherwani.