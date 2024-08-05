Royal

Prince Harry ‘pressurized’ by publishers for dirt on King Charles

Prince Harry looking to reconcile with King Charles, publishers say otherwise

  • by Web Desk
  • August 05, 2024


Prince Harry bowled bestselling numbers with the release of Spare over one year ago, and now his publishers are desperate for earning big bucks by royal muckraking again.

Despite 12 months passing, a paperback version of the Duke of Sussex’s memoir hasn’t come out yet.

Readers bought its hard-cover copies, media platforms made articles out of it, thus all dirt revealed on King Charles became stale with buyers scrapping the gossip from front to back.

Now that book-printers are interested in issuing a paperback edition, they’re pressing Prince Harry to write an exclusive extra chapter, which will encourage people to buy it.

Not only this, excitement around Spare might be summoned once again, pulling in more cash for those who funded it.

In this cat-mouse game, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are feeling “very pressurized” because their relationship with King Charles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton has been already destroyed.

Reports say that they’re looking to reconcile with them instead of dragging the matter further.

A source told Heat Magazine, “It’s got to be a tough spot for Prince Harry to be in, because the publisher is putting a ton of pressure on him to deliver some more salacious details on the royals.”

“It’s not exactly like his family have been very forgiving. But if he wants any chance of a relationship, he’d be a fool to cave,” they added.

Kamala Harris narrows Vice President search to two finalists

Kamala Harris narrows Vice President search to two finalists
Victoria Canal SHATTERS Tom Cruise dating rumors

Victoria Canal SHATTERS Tom Cruise dating rumors
US urges democratic transition in Bangladesh amid political crisis

US urges democratic transition in Bangladesh amid political crisis
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia

Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia

Royal News

Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Prince Harry receives threat from Donald Trump’s son
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Prince Harry sparks Prince William’s anger with strategic move
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Duchess Sophie enters Paris Olympics after Princess Anne’s exit
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Princess Beatrice’s husband mockingly compared to SRK’s wife Gauri Khan
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Kate Middleton exudes ‘character and resilience’ towards Prince Williams’ 'snooty' friends
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
King Charles prepares Balmoral Castle for royal summer
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Meghan Markle ‘wasn’t expecting’ major snub from royals on her 43th birthday
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Meghan Markle's dramatic hairstyle in new interview sparks extension rumours
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Kate Middleton packing up for another public appearance
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Meghan Markle calls feud with King Charles ‘out of control’ in new interview
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
King Charles swept away by powerful winds at Church service
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Prince Harry explains internet ‘rabbit holes’ leading children to suicide