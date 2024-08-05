Prince Harry ‘pressurized’ by publishers for dirt on King Charles

Prince Harry bowled bestselling numbers with the release of Spare over one year ago, and now his publishers are desperate for earning big bucks by royal muckraking again.
Despite 12 months passing, a paperback version of the Duke of Sussex’s memoir hasn’t come out yet.
Readers bought its hard-cover copies, media platforms made articles out of it, thus all dirt revealed on King Charles became stale with buyers scrapping the gossip from front to back.
Now that book-printers are interested in issuing a paperback edition, they’re pressing Prince Harry to write an exclusive extra chapter, which will encourage people to buy it.
Not only this, excitement around Spare might be summoned once again, pulling in more cash for those who funded it.
In this cat-mouse game, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are feeling “very pressurized” because their relationship with King Charles, Prince William, and Kate Middleton has been already destroyed.
Reports say that they’re looking to reconcile with them instead of dragging the matter further.
A source told Heat Magazine, “It’s got to be a tough spot for Prince Harry to be in, because the publisher is putting a ton of pressure on him to deliver some more salacious details on the royals.”
“It’s not exactly like his family have been very forgiving. But if he wants any chance of a relationship, he’d be a fool to cave,” they added.