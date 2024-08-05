Hollywood

Tom Cruise’s daughter Suri Cruise in ‘anguished tears’ over phone

  Web Desk
  August 05, 2024
Tom Cruise’s daughter Suri Cruise was photographed breaking down while attending a phone call on the busy streets of New York.

According to news.com.au, she appeared quite distressed as thick tears rolled down her cheeks in what seemed like quite a painful moment.

In one instance, the 18-year-old was seen worriedly placing her left hand on the forehead with anguish and anger running through her reddened face.

She was also pictured heartbreakingly wiping all the salty water from eyes away after winding up the talk over cell.

But these troubling images showed that the soon-to-be college student still kept sobbing in despair afterwards.

Suri Cruise has reportedly been estranged from Tom Cruise, who he shares with ex-wife Katie Holmes.

Living in New York, she last saw the actor in 2013 and is now all grown up to be moving on to higher education very soon.

It’s said that the child shall be joining a prestigious institute named Carnegie Mellon University, which is situated in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

While we don’t know the concern behind Suri Cruise’s devastating fall through, it’s believed that studying fashion makes her happy, and so she will be pursuing a degree in this particular subject.

Hollywood News

Leonardo DiCaprio bitten on BUM by naughty jellyfish
Travis Kelce admits to Taylor Swift connection making him recognizable
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson hit by burglars in broad daylight
Priyanka Chopra flaunts ‘bloody’ makeup look from ‘The Bluff’ set
'Game of Thrones' spinoff 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' unveils first look
Britney Spears’ sons want to reunite her with grandfather Jamie Spares
Kevin Hart doesn’t want mend feud with ‘attitude king’ Michael Jordan
Kanye West inserts Japanese lyrics in new track named ‘Bomb’
Kyle Walker wanted ‘secret bed life’ with Lauryn Goodman after public apology
Victoria Beckham becomes bestfriends with Nicole Kidman over interview
Why Chris Evans refuses Ryan Reynolds’ cue cards for surprise monologue in ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’
Katie Price spotted with bloodied, bruised face in bandages