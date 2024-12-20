Entertainment

Margaret Qualley's sister Rainey gives birth to first child

Margaret Qualley becomes aunt of Rainey Qualley and her partner Anthony Wilson's first baby

  December 20, 2024
Margaret Qualley’s sister Rainey Qualley has announced that she has welcome her first child into this world.

On December 17, Rainey, who is a daughter of Andie MacDowell and Paul Qualley, shared the great news with her fans.

Taking to Instagram, she made the announcement about the new addition in her family.

The 35-year-old penned, “12/10/24 at 2:21am,” tagging her husband Anthony Wilson's account. “One week in the world.”


In the shared pictures, she was holding her baby with affection in eyes.

A fan commented, “By the way, the party is on December 18th."

Another wrote, "Great pictures, great videos dear Rainey.. Compliment.. Kind regards from Berlin.”

“I cant believe Margaret Qualley is finally becoming an aunt, cant wait to see her in rich aunt era,” a third noted.

Back in September, Rainey broke the news about her pregnancy on social media.

She was standing in front of the tower of Pisa in Italy, donning a white tank-top romper that accentuated her bump, in the viral photo.


Margaret Qualley social media:

Margaret Qualley is quite famous on social media, especially after her recent hit movie with Demi Moore, The Substance.

Margaret's Instagram account has around 520k followers.

