Ryan Reynolds shares pride after garnering big honour

Ryan Reynolds expressed his pride in being recognized with the Order of Canada, calling it a humbling honour.
While conversing with PEOPLE, following the Deadpool & Wolverine actor, 48, was named among the list of 88 new appointees to the Order of Canada on December 19 felt proud over his big triumph.
Reynolds said he “couldn’t be more emotional and proud.”
“Today I received the incredible honour of appointment to the Order of Canada. I couldn’t be more emotional and proud of this moment,” Reynolds said.
The Green Lantern star went on to say, “I’m so grateful to be a part of the ever-evolving Canadian story.”
Reynolds also expressed his gratitude “third parent,” the communities across Canada who “supported and shaped me.”
“As well as all the people across Canada who do the work of helping people each and every day without recognition or pats on the back,” Reynolds continued.
He added, “I’m asking the Governor General if I can break my officer’s medal into thousands of little pieces to share.”
As per the government announcement, the Free Guy star “co-founded initiatives to increase opportunities for under-represented groups,”
They added, “His far-reaching philanthropy continues to strengthen communities nationwide.”
To note, Ryan Reynolds currently resides in New York city with his wife Blake Lively and their four children, daughters James, 10, Inez, 8, and Betty, 5, and son Olin, 1.