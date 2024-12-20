Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds shares pride after garnering big honour

The 'Deadpool & Wolverine' actor felt proud of his big triumph

  • by Web Desk
  • December 20, 2024
Ryan Reynolds shares pride after garnering big honour
Ryan Reynolds shares pride after garnering big honour

Ryan Reynolds expressed his pride in being recognized with the Order of Canada, calling it a humbling honour.

While conversing with PEOPLE, following the Deadpool & Wolverine actor, 48, was named among the list of 88 new appointees to the Order of Canada on December 19 felt proud over his  big triumph.

Reynolds said he “couldn’t be more emotional and proud.”

“Today I received the incredible honour of appointment to the Order of Canada. I couldn’t be more emotional and proud of this moment,” Reynolds said.

The Green Lantern star went on to say, “I’m so grateful to be a part of the ever-evolving Canadian story.”

Reynolds also expressed his gratitude “third parent,” the communities across Canada who “supported and shaped me.”

“As well as all the people across Canada who do the work of helping people each and every day without recognition or pats on the back,” Reynolds continued.

He added, “I’m asking the Governor General if I can break my officer’s medal into thousands of little pieces to share.”

As per the government announcement, the Free Guy star “co-founded initiatives to increase opportunities for under-represented groups,”

They added, “His far-reaching philanthropy continues to strengthen communities nationwide.”

To note, Ryan Reynolds currently resides in New York city with his wife Blake Lively and their four children, daughters James, 10, Inez, 8, and Betty, 5, and son Olin, 1.

Scientists uncover SHOCKING reason behind Stonehenge’s creation

Scientists uncover SHOCKING reason behind Stonehenge’s creation
King Charles to mend ties with Prince Harry after cancer update?

King Charles to mend ties with Prince Harry after cancer update?
UK braces for 'disruptive' weather ahead of Christmas festivities

UK braces for 'disruptive' weather ahead of Christmas festivities
Jennifer Lopez’s family provides her ‘constant companion’ after Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez’s family provides her ‘constant companion’ after Ben Affleck split
Jennifer Lopez’s family provides her ‘constant companion’ after Ben Affleck split
Jennifer Lopez’s family provides her ‘constant companion’ after Ben Affleck split
Kai Trump shares glimpses of her ‘fun week’ in Vegas
Kai Trump shares glimpses of her ‘fun week’ in Vegas
Beyoncé's one condition for working with daughter Blue Ivy REVEALED
Beyoncé's one condition for working with daughter Blue Ivy REVEALED
Chris Martin speaks out on daughter Apple's debutante ball after 'mean girl' rumors
Chris Martin speaks out on daughter Apple's debutante ball after 'mean girl' rumors
Diddy, Jay-Z accusers’ lawyer hit with shocking claim amid legal battle
Diddy, Jay-Z accusers’ lawyer hit with shocking claim amid legal battle
Paris Hilton shares powerful statement after achieving huge milestone
Paris Hilton shares powerful statement after achieving huge milestone
Grace Keeling hints at wedding plans with girlfriend Ella Rutherford
Grace Keeling hints at wedding plans with girlfriend Ella Rutherford
Margaret Qualley’s sister Rainey gives birth to first child
Margaret Qualley’s sister Rainey gives birth to first child
'The Substance' spotlight: Margaret Qualley spills deets about iconic role
'The Substance' spotlight: Margaret Qualley spills deets about iconic role
Lizzo blames 'toxic relationship' with social media amid harassment lawsuit
Lizzo blames 'toxic relationship' with social media amid harassment lawsuit
Tom Cruise surprises Timothée Chalamet before his film 'A Complete Unknown'
Tom Cruise surprises Timothée Chalamet before his film 'A Complete Unknown'
Shakira reveals key role of pal Chris Martin in Gerard Piqué split
Shakira reveals key role of pal Chris Martin in Gerard Piqué split