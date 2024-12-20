Entertainment

'The Substance' spotlight: Margaret Qualley spills deets about iconic role

Margaret Qualley starred alongside Demi Moore and Dennis Quaid in 'The Substance'

  • December 20, 2024
Margaret Qualley has opened up about her exciting role in The Substance.

The former ballet dancer recently had a conversation with AwardWatch about her blockbuster film and her thoughts on the script.

Margaret told the host about The Substance, “I was blown away. I also think what’s interesting because it is this kind of thriller, right? And it has almost like action elements, but it’s such a female relationship to action that I’d never seen before."

“And I thought this kind of fantastical, almost princess-like way of storytelling was a really perfect and captivating way to tell this story,” she noted.

Let’s take a deep dive into her character, plot and the remaining talented cast of the movie.

Margaret Qualley in The Substance:


Margaret Qualley plays the character of Sue in The Substance, alongside Demi Moore and Dennis Quaid.

The movie follows the tale of a celebrity who took a black-market drug to get younger.

Gore Abrams, Oscar Lesage, Edward Hamilton-Clark, Robin Greer, Christian Erickson, Tom Morton and Hugo Diego Garcia make up the rest of the cast.

Margaret Qualley movies and tv shows:

Margaret Qualley has starred in many blockbuster movies and tv shows in her stellar career.

Some of her hit films include Poor Things, Kinds of Kindness, Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood and Drive-Away Dolls.

Margaret also made a name for herself in the Hollywood tv series such as Maid and The Leftovers.

Margaret Qualley social media:

Margaret Qualley is quite famous on social media, especially after her recent hit movie with Demi Moore, The Substance.

Margaret's Instagram account has around 520k followers.

