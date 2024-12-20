Entertainment

Shakira reveals key role of pal Chris Martin in Gerard Piqué split

Football icon Gerard Piqué and Shakira announced their breakup in June 2022 after 11 years of relationship

  • by Web Desk
  • December 20, 2024
Shakira has revealed a major role her friend Chris Martin played during her breakup with ex beau Gerard Piqué.

In June 2022, the Whenever, Wherever crooner parted ways with the football icon after 11 years of relationship.

During a chat for Rolling Stone cover story, Shakira, 47, opened up about the key role Coldplay bandleader, 47, played in her life post breakup.

"He was there for me when I got separated and was heartbroken. He was checking in every day to see how I was doing, sending me words of support and strength and wisdom,” she shared.

The Hips Don't Lie singer further praised the Yellow artist, "I see him as a person who sees life through a different lens, who’s sensitive to other people’s needs and very empathetic, very empathetic.”

Shakira and Piqué broke up in 2022, a year later after cheating rumors about the football player started surfing on the internet.

She previously told the media outlet her reaction to the cheating news, "It felt like someone had stabbed a hole in my chest. And the sensation was so real, almost physical. I physically felt like I had a hole in my chest and that people could see through me."

The former couple share two children, sons Milan, 11, and Sasha, 9.

