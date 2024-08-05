Duchess Sophie enters Paris Olympics after Princess Anne’s exit

Duchess Sophie has made an appetizingly stunning entry at 2024 Paris Olympics following Princess Anne’s sudden exit from the high-profile event.
Releasing some exclusive photos of her honor, Royal Family’s account on X confirmed this happy news today, on August 5.
The official statement read, “The Duchess of Edinburgh has joined spectators at the 2024 Paris Olympics.”
“She attended the Men’s Hockey Quarter-Final yesterday and visited the Women’s team at the Team GB performance hub,” it added.
As Duchess Sophie happens to be a patron of Great Britain’s national hockey team, she touched down for supporting her country’s athletes have a go with rivals from other nations.
Her effort were quite successful since the men’s group bagged a silver medal at the competition yesterday.
Following that celebratory moment, Prince Edward’s wife came out once again for handing words of encouragement to the women’s team before it played today’s Quarter-Final against Netherlands.
And, once more, Team GB triumphed a victory with another silver.
It was back on Friday that Princess Anne returned to the United Kingdom with husband Sir Timothy Laurence.
While the actual reason for her flying out wasn’t known, it was speculated that her exit would be followed by the entry of another royal member, and this is exactly what happened as Duchess Sophie cemented a foot in.