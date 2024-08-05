Royal

Duchess Sophie enters Paris Olympics after Princess Anne’s exit

Duchess Sophie made Team GB triumph in Hockey

  • by Web Desk
  • August 05, 2024


Duchess Sophie has made an appetizingly stunning entry at 2024 Paris Olympics following Princess Anne’s sudden exit from the high-profile event.

Releasing some exclusive photos of her honor, Royal Family’s account on X confirmed this happy news today, on August 5.

The official statement read, “The Duchess of Edinburgh has joined spectators at the 2024 Paris Olympics.”

“She attended the Men’s Hockey Quarter-Final yesterday and visited the Women’s team at the Team GB performance hub,” it added.

As Duchess Sophie happens to be a patron of Great Britain’s national hockey team, she touched down for supporting her country’s athletes have a go with rivals from other nations.

Her effort were quite successful since the men’s group bagged a silver medal at the competition yesterday.

Following that celebratory moment, Prince Edward’s wife came out once again for handing words of encouragement to the women’s team before it played today’s Quarter-Final against Netherlands.

And, once more, Team GB triumphed a victory with another silver.

It was back on Friday that Princess Anne returned to the United Kingdom with husband Sir Timothy Laurence.

While the actual reason for her flying out wasn’t known, it was speculated that her exit would be followed by the entry of another royal member, and this is exactly what happened as Duchess Sophie cemented a foot in.

Kamala Harris narrows Vice President search to two finalists

Kamala Harris narrows Vice President search to two finalists
Victoria Canal SHATTERS Tom Cruise dating rumors

Victoria Canal SHATTERS Tom Cruise dating rumors
US urges democratic transition in Bangladesh amid political crisis

US urges democratic transition in Bangladesh amid political crisis
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia

Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia

Royal News

Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Prince Harry receives threat from Donald Trump’s son
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Prince Harry sparks Prince William’s anger with strategic move
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Princess Beatrice’s husband mockingly compared to SRK’s wife Gauri Khan
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Kate Middleton exudes ‘character and resilience’ towards Prince Williams’ 'snooty' friends
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
King Charles prepares Balmoral Castle for royal summer
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Prince Harry ‘pressurized’ by publishers for dirt on King Charles
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Meghan Markle ‘wasn’t expecting’ major snub from royals on her 43th birthday
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Meghan Markle's dramatic hairstyle in new interview sparks extension rumours
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Kate Middleton packing up for another public appearance
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Meghan Markle calls feud with King Charles ‘out of control’ in new interview
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
King Charles swept away by powerful winds at Church service
Bangladesh President orders immediate release of ex-PM Khaleda Zia
Prince Harry explains internet ‘rabbit holes’ leading children to suicide