Tom Brady totally floored by Simone Biles’ Olympics gymnastics

Tom Brady was visibly blown away by Simone Biles’ spectacular moves during her silver-winning floor routine at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
As per TMZ, he had brought daughter Vivian Lake Brady for catching the Women’s Floor finale rolling out live today, on August 5.
Seated in his Bercy Arena box, the footballer could absolutely not believe his eyes when Simone Biles came out for taking audiences down with her gymnastic spins.
He witnessed a “Biles II Triple Double as well as a Biles I double layout with half twist” being executed right in front of him and his 11-year-old.
Of course, Tom Brady’s totally mesmerized reaction was captured on footage with a camera panning and resting on that famous face.
As the American Olympian did her thing, his mouth flung open widely as well as him seemingly exclaiming, “Oh, wow!”
The routine finished with Simone Biles picking off a silver medal, ending up beaten by Rebeca Andrade from Brazil.
Despite successfully “flooring” Tom Brady, she had lost some points for having stepped out of bounds.
Back on Monday, the champion was hit by another mishap as she suffered a shocking fall during the international competition.