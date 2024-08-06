Bradley Cooper 'determined' to ask Gigi Hadid's hand in marriage: Reports

Bradley Cooper has seemingly found his Mrs. Right at last long!
Insiders tell Life & Style that the duo are eager to take things to the next level, even though they have been together for only nine months.
A source close to the Maestro star revealed, "Despite their 20-year age difference Bradley has already determined he is going to ask Gigi to marry him."
An insider continued, “This is not even a question. They discussed family and marriage early on in their relationship."
“They have been committed to each other and to their plans for some time and now it is just a matter of when," the source divulged.
Observers are surprised Bradley is finally ready to commit after developing a playboy reputation with a long list of former flames including the likes of Suki Waterhouse, Jennifer Lopez, model Irina Shayk and the former Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin.
Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have been romantically linked since October 2023.