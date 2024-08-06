‘Umbrella Academy’ cast reflects on their journey in Netflix show

The Umbrella Academy cast has taken a trip down the memory late on their “extraordinary” experience in the Netflix show.
The fourth and final season of the popular show is set to premiere on Netflix on August 8.
Elliot Page, who starred as Viktor, admitted that it was an “extraordinary” journey to play her character in the shared clip.
Tom Hopper shared that he has taken his character Luther on the journey when he “met him, when he was quit depressed.”
While reflecting on her character Allison, Emmy Raver-Lampman admitted that she has “deeper understanding” of her role now after three seasons.
However, Aidan Gallagher revealed that it’s “weird” to compare himself to his character Five as they both “sort of grown up together.”
Justin H. Min played a character of Ben who died in the beginning of the season but his soul was still there. He admitted that it was a “blessing” to play different versions of Ben.
Shortly after Netflix dropped the video of the cast reflecting on their journey, The Umbrella Academy fans swarmed the comment section to show their love and appreciation.