The Weeknd confirms new album 'unprepared certainty' in cryptic post

The Weeknd has dropped a teaser of from upcoming album unprepared certainty in a mysterious cryptic post.
The Canadian singer dropped a three-minute video on August 5 and left fans intrigued. The viral clip conveyed some cryptic messages as it was packed with nightmarish visuals.
In the shared video, a little boy can be seen standing in front of a house as a storm forms above him. The boy eventually got inside the house, after he made his way inside things started to get tense.
Fans are speculating that Weeknd portrayed himself in the clip as a young boy, who was lost in an abandoned home.
The Save Your Tears crooner captioned the post, “unprepared certainty.”
Shortly after he posted the video, his fans swarmed the comment section with excitement for the upcoming album.
A fan wrote, “finally Weeknd released that he has fans waiting for his album, cannot wait any longer.
Another commented, “finally our king is back with another banger lezz goo.”
Third noted, “His music is the soundtrack to my life and I know this one is going to be just as iconic as his previous ones.”
For the unversed, release date of his upcoming album has not been revealed yet.