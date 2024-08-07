Princess Kate, Prince William to attend Paris Olympics this week?

As the Paris 2024 Olympics is going on, speculation is swirling around whether Prince William and Princess Kate will make an appearance at the much-anticipated games.
The Prince and Princess of Wales have avoided the spotlight in recent weeks to spend their summers in solitude with their three kids.
But before the Olympics end this week, there are possibilities that the couple will appear in Paris.
Depending on how she's feeling during her continuing cancer treatment, Princess Kate might not attend. In June, she admitted to having "good days and bad days" in her message.
She also mentioned that she hopes to attend "a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet."
Furthermore, it's yet unknown if any of their children—Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6—would travel to France.
Notably, since London hosted the Summer Games in 2012, the couple has not attended an Olympics.
The couple supported Team Great Britain at many events, notably when William's cousin Zara Tindall won a silver medal in the team equestrian competition.
They also welcomed the Olympic flame to Buckingham Palace before to the opening ceremony.