Princess Kate, Prince William to attend Paris Olympics this week?

The Prince and Princess of Wales spend their summers in solitude with their three kids

  • August 07, 2024
As the Paris 2024 Olympics is going on, speculation is swirling around whether Prince William and Princess Kate will make an appearance at the much-anticipated games.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have avoided the spotlight in recent weeks to spend their summers in solitude with their three kids.

But before the Olympics end this week, there are possibilities that the couple will appear in Paris.

Depending on how she's feeling during her continuing cancer treatment, Princess Kate might not attend. In June, she admitted to having "good days and bad days" in her message.

She also mentioned that she hopes to attend "a few public engagements over the summer, but equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet."

Furthermore, it's yet unknown if any of their children—Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 9, and Prince Louis, 6—would travel to France.

Notably, since London hosted the Summer Games in 2012, the couple has not attended an Olympics.

The couple supported Team Great Britain at many events, notably when William's cousin Zara Tindall won a silver medal in the team equestrian competition.

They also welcomed the Olympic flame to Buckingham Palace before to the opening ceremony.

King Charles opens first royal maze in 300 years as love ode to Queen Camilla
Princess Leonor confirms new duty on outing with Queen Letizia
Princess Kate warns King Charles in her powerful message
King Charles 'hates' Prince Harry diverting attention with 'fake royal tours'
Queen Camilla disagreed with King Charles' decision to reveal cancer diagnosis
Princess Sophie welcomes baby after fainting at her wedding
Meghan Markle caught side-eyeing Prince Harry in new interview
Royal Family releases emotional video after Meghan Markle's sombre confession
Meghan Markle ready for new challenges after Netflix collaboration with Prince Harry
Princess Anne becomes 'role model' for Kate and William's daughter Charlotte
Kate Middleton 'determined' to uphold key family rule amid cancer battle
Prince William and Prince Harry to put differences aside at uncle's funeral