Taylor Swift reflects on unforgettable Eras Tour show in Warsaw

  • by Web Desk
  • August 07, 2024
Taylor Swift has shared her heartfelt reflections on her groundbreaking Eras Tour performance in Warsaw, describing it as an unforgettable experience.

The Lover singer took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to praise the Polish audience for making history by being the first to host three consecutive nights of her tour, expressing her deep gratitude and excitement.

She dropped the adorable glimpses from her electrifying performance at PGE Narodowy stadium.

In a caption, Swift wrote, “Oh I loved those Warsaw shows SO much!!! Our first time ever playing in Poland, but it won’t be the last.”

She added, “I seriously had the best time, Also want to thank those beautiful crowds for making us the first tour to play 3 nights in a row in your stadium!!”

The Fortnight singer also noted, “I can’t believe we have 2 cities left on the European leg of The Eras Tour. It’s truly flown by. See you Vienna!”


On Saturday, August 3, Swift, 34, joyously announced the accomplishment she and her supporters had made. This was her third and last Eras event in the city.

In a shared video she said, “I’m in a fantastic mood tonight. And I just thought I would tell you … it is because of something that you did … you made us, the Eras Tour, the very first tour to ever play three sold-out nights in this stadium!”

Taylor Swift is set to perform the next shows of the Euorpean leg of Eras Tour in Vienna.

