Trending

Machine Gun Kelly spills secret beans about his father’s 'murder' trial

Machine Gun Kelly's father passed away in July 2020

  • by Web Desk
  • August 07, 2024
Machine Gun Kelly spills secret beans about his father’s murder trial
Machine Gun Kelly spills secret beans about his father’s 'murder' trial

Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, has recalled the “torments” his late father went through during his childhood.

During a conversation Bunnie Xo's Dumb Blonde podcast on Monday, the Forget Me Too crooner showed his “emotional side.”

"In my situation with my father, he was so tormented from some of the most insane s--- that I can imagine a kid can go through," MGK told Bunnie.

His mother left him during his childhood so his father moved to Denver, Colorado.

MGK revealed, “The story that was always told me was that their dad dropped the gun and his head essentially blew off. All happened in the room with my dad at 9 years old. So him and my grandmother were tried for the murder. They were both acquitted.”

The Rap Devil hitmaker confessed that at one point he started “hating” his father due to his nature.

He continued, “The emotional side of things I get from my father, who was very, you know, he wore everything on his sleeve. His depression was very obvious; his need for love was very [obvious].”

As reported by Daily Mail, MGK’s father passed away in July 2020.

Simone Biles reveals baby plan with Jonathan Owens after Olympic big win

Simone Biles reveals baby plan with Jonathan Owens after Olympic big win
Has Ananya Panday jumped on dating bandwagon with ex- model Walker Blanco?

Has Ananya Panday jumped on dating bandwagon with ex- model Walker Blanco?

Machine Gun Kelly spills secret beans about his father’s 'murder' trial

Machine Gun Kelly spills secret beans about his father’s 'murder' trial
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination

Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination

Trending News

Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Simone Biles reveals baby plan with Jonathan Owens after Olympic big win
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Henry Cavill 'was sick to his stomach' at 'Deadpool & Wolverine' set
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
MTV VMAs 2024 nomination list: Taylor Swift receives highest nods
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Taylor Swift reflects on unforgettable Eras Tour show in Warsaw
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Zindagi pulls 'Barzakh' starring Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed from YouTube Pakistan after backlash
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Selena Gomez shares rare insights into her first meeting with Benny Blanco
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Bradley Cooper 'determined' to ask Gigi Hadid's hand in marriage: Reports
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Ben Affleck rocks new hair amid ongoing marital tensions with Jennifer Lopez
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Taylor Swift beau Travis Kelce achieves big milestone amid engagement rumours
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Taylor Swift stuns Eras Tour crowd with her special 'Exile' mashup: Watch
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Ryan Reynolds drops ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’s BIGGEST unsolved question
Yahya Sinwar takes Hamas lead after Ismail Haniyeh's assassination
Excavation in Egypt's ancient Necropolis finds 63 tombs with stunning treasures