Machine Gun Kelly spills secret beans about his father’s 'murder' trial

Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, has recalled the “torments” his late father went through during his childhood.
During a conversation Bunnie Xo's Dumb Blonde podcast on Monday, the Forget Me Too crooner showed his “emotional side.”
"In my situation with my father, he was so tormented from some of the most insane s--- that I can imagine a kid can go through," MGK told Bunnie.
His mother left him during his childhood so his father moved to Denver, Colorado.
MGK revealed, “The story that was always told me was that their dad dropped the gun and his head essentially blew off. All happened in the room with my dad at 9 years old. So him and my grandmother were tried for the murder. They were both acquitted.”
The Rap Devil hitmaker confessed that at one point he started “hating” his father due to his nature.
He continued, “The emotional side of things I get from my father, who was very, you know, he wore everything on his sleeve. His depression was very obvious; his need for love was very [obvious].”
As reported by Daily Mail, MGK’s father passed away in July 2020.