Simone Biles reveals baby plan with Jonathan Owens after Olympic big win

Simone Biles has opened up about her future family plans with her husband Jonathan Owens amid her historical triumphs in the Olympics 2024.
While conversing with the Today Show, shared that she and her husband, the NFL star "always" talk about starting a family.
She said, “Yes, me and Jonathan always talk about kids,” adding, “He would have had them yesterday if he could have. Obviously, we both have goals that we want to achieve before we start a family, but yes, that’s definitely in our future.”\
Following their encounter on a dating platform, Biles and the Chicago Bears athlete got married in 2023.
Earlier, Owens skipped his NFL training and traveled to Paris to support his wife in the Olympics.
“He was so excited,” Biles gushed.
She added, “He absolutely loved that and, obviously, he loved going to see me compete. He was still keeping score. It meant the world to him because he’s seen the amount of hours I’ve put in, so to actually see in person. He was like, ‘Wow this is amazing.’”
Biles competed in her third Olympics in Paris, where she won an all-around team gold medal for the United States alongside teammates Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera.
Her overall number of Olympic medals increased to 11 when she won gold in the vault and individual all-around, and silver in the individual floor routine.