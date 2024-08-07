‘Beef’ star Patti Yasutake breathes her last at 70

The renowned veteran actress Patti Yasutake has died after battling cancer on Monday
Her manager Kyle Fritz announced the tragic news on social media.
“It was my honour to be Patti’s friend and manager for over 30 years. She was aged 70, she would have been 71 on September 6,” he said, “Patti was my first client when I began over 30 years ago. We enjoyed every day we got to work together, and I will miss her spirit talent and tenacity but most of all her friendship.”
Patti was born and raised in Inglewood, which is nearby Los Angeles. She graduated from UCLA with honors in theatre and made her acting debut in an episode of T.J. Hooker in 1985.
The late star appeared in number of films and series including Murder One, Living Single, Dangerous Minds, Crisis Center, Judging Amy, ER, Crossing Jordan, Grey's Anatomy, Bones, Boston Legal, Cold Case, The Young and the Restless, NCIS: Los Angeles, Pretty Little Liars, The Coverup and Drop Dead Gorgeous, and many more.
Patti's last show, Beef, won Emmy award in 2023, in which she played a character called Fumi Nakai.
Her memorial will be held on August 25, 2024.