'Beef' star Patti Yasutake breathes her last at 70

Patti Yasutake passed away after battling cancer on Monday

  • by Web Desk
  • August 07, 2024
The renowned veteran actress Patti Yasutake has died after battling cancer on Monday

Her manager Kyle Fritz announced the tragic news on social media.

“It was my honour to be Patti’s friend and manager for over 30 years. She was aged 70, she would have been 71 on September 6,” he said, “Patti was my first client when I began over 30 years ago. We enjoyed every day we got to work together, and I will miss her spirit talent and tenacity but most of all her friendship.”

Patti was born and raised in Inglewood, which is nearby Los Angeles. She graduated from UCLA with honors in theatre and made her acting debut in an episode of T.J. Hooker in 1985.

The late star appeared in number of films and series including Murder One, Living Single, Dangerous Minds, Crisis Center, Judging Amy, ER, Crossing Jordan, Grey's Anatomy, Bones, Boston Legal, Cold Case, The Young and the Restless, NCIS: Los Angeles, Pretty Little Liars, The Coverup and Drop Dead Gorgeous, and many more.

Patti's last show, Beef, won Emmy award in 2023, in which she played a character called Fumi Nakai.

Her memorial will be held on August 25, 2024.

Anne Hathaway marks 'Princess Diaries 2's 20th anniversary with Kelly Clarkson tribute
Taylor Swift takes final decision about future with Travis Kelce
Elliot Page credits 'The Umbrella Academy' for profound impact on life
Ryan Reynolds' romantic gesture that won Blake Lively's heart: REVEALED
Halsey reveals heartbreaking miscarriage during concert
Kourtney Kardashian, son Rocky exude bossy vibes in new photo
Blake Lively shares how she and Ryan Reynolds keep their marriage strong
BTS' Suga breaks silence for first time on DUI Incident
Has Ananya Panday jumped on dating bandwagon with ex- model Walker Blanco?
Sajal Aly debuts French bangs in new post
Sabrina Carpenter feels 'grateful' towards beau Barry Keoghan
Kendall Jenner navigates hardships of her modelling career