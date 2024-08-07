Ryan Reynolds' romantic gesture that won Blake Lively's heart: REVEALED

Ryan Reynolds knew exactly how to steal Blake Lively's heart!
Lively has shared a romantic gesture made by her husband Reynolds during the early days of their relationship.
In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE Magazine, Lively disclosed how Reynolds made a move on her with his heartwarming gesture leaving fans swooning.
"When my husband and I first got together, he would send me a bouquet of flowers every week,” the Gossip Girl star revealed.
Lively went on to share, “ but he would always send a card and it would just be a sentence of something that had happened that week. Something funny or emotional that one of us said."
The couple, who met on the set of the 2011 film Green Lantern and married in 2012.
Lively and Reynolds share four children, James, Inez, Betty and Olin.
On the work front, Blake Lively’s upcoming romantic drama, It Ends With Us, is set to hit theaters on August 9.
Meanwhile Ryan Reynolds is busy enjoying the success of his Marvel film Deadpool and Wolverine, which released in cinemas on July, 25.