Entertainment

Ryan Reynolds' romantic gesture that won Blake Lively's heart: REVEALED

Blake Lively spills on Ryan Reynolds' most romantic gesture

  • by Web Desk
  • August 07, 2024
Ryan Reynolds romantic gesture that won Blake Livelys heart: REVEALED

Ryan Reynolds knew exactly how to steal Blake Lively's heart!

Lively has shared a romantic gesture made by her husband Reynolds during the early days of their relationship.

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE Magazine, Lively disclosed how Reynolds made a move on her with his heartwarming gesture leaving fans swooning.

"When my husband and I first got together, he would send me a bouquet of flowers every week,” the Gossip Girl star revealed.

Lively went on to share, “ but he would always send a card and it would just be a sentence of something that had happened that week. Something funny or emotional that one of us said."

The couple, who met on the set of the 2011 film Green Lantern and married in 2012.

Lively and Reynolds share four children, James, Inez, Betty and Olin.

On the work front, Blake Lively’s upcoming romantic drama, It Ends With Us, is set to hit theaters on August 9.

Meanwhile Ryan Reynolds is busy enjoying the success of his Marvel film Deadpool and Wolverine, which released in cinemas on July, 25.

King Charles, Prince William finally 'pleased' with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

King Charles, Prince William finally 'pleased' with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Texas middle school bans all-black outfits citing mental health concerns

Texas middle school bans all-black outfits citing mental health concerns
Elon Musk and Donald Trump team up for 'exclusive' interview

Elon Musk and Donald Trump team up for 'exclusive' interview
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions

King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions

Entertainment News

King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
Anne Hathaway marks 'Princess Diaries 2's 20th anniversary with Kelly Clarkson tribute
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
Taylor Swift takes final decision about future with Travis Kelce
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
Elliot Page credits 'The Umbrella Academy' for profound impact on life
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
Halsey reveals heartbreaking miscarriage during concert
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
Kourtney Kardashian, son Rocky exude bossy vibes in new photo
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
Blake Lively shares how she and Ryan Reynolds keep their marriage strong
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
BTS’ Suga breaks silence for first time on DUI Incident
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
‘Beef’ star Patti Yasutake breathes her last at 70
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
Has Ananya Panday jumped on dating bandwagon with ex- model Walker Blanco?
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
Sajal Aly debuts French bangs in new post
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
Sabrina Carpenter feels 'grateful' towards beau Barry Keoghan
King Charles calls for daily reports on UK protests amid rising tensions
Kendall Jenner navigates hardships of her modelling career