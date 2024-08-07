Royal

Princess Mette-Marit postpones Olympics due to son's alleged arrest

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway postponed her upcoming Olympic visit

  • by Web Desk
  • August 07, 2024
Norwegian Princess Mette-Marit postpones Olympics due to son’s alleged arrest
Norwegian Princess Mette-Marit postpones Olympics due to son’s alleged arrest

Princess Mette-Marit of Norway has postponed her anticipated appearance at the upcoming Olympics amid reports that her son has been arrested.

According to Norwegian outlet Se og Hør, on August 4, Marius Borg Høiby, the royal's 27-year-old son from her previous marriage to Crown Prince Haakon, allegedly had an incident involving a woman in her 20s.

The reports suggested that Marius "attacked her psychologically and physically," and she received concussion treatment at a hospital.

After being taken into custody for thirty hours, Marius was eventually freed.

Authorities verified, according to Se og Hør, that "a person was arrested and charged with assault and later released from custody."

Marius has no official position and is not the king's apparent heir. It was declared in 2017 that he would live a mostly secret life.

To note, on August 6, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, 50, was supposed to go to Paris for the Olympic Games alongside her spouse, according per the official website of the Royal House of Norway.

But 51-year-old Crown Prince Haakon was spotted by himself in France. He was seen mingling with Princess Alexandra of Hanover and Prince Albert of Monaco while at equestrian events.

