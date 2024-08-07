Entertainment

Elliot Page credits 'The Umbrella Academy' for profound impact on life

The Umbrella Academy's fourth and final season will stream on Netflix on August 8

  • by Web Desk
  • August 07, 2024
Elliot Page's character, Viktor Hargreeves, has undergone a significant transformation in the final season of The Umbrella Academy, confronting past traumas and embracing his true self.

This journey mirrors Page's own experience in real life since coming out as transgender in December 2020.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE Magazine, Page reflected on the profound impact the show has had on his life and career since coming out as transgender.

“That's been the big shift for me is having a lot of my experience post coming out as trans, or even this last season having been on T for a bit,” he revealed

Page went on to share, “The difference is so significant, and I love it. Hopefully, I'll continue to get to act and see how it impacts my work.”

“To play this character and to know that where he started at the beginning of this whole show, just so folded in on himself, he hardly knew how to talk to people or connect with people and then now we really see him more solid in himself,” he said of his character in The Umbrella Academy.

The fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy will stream on Netflix on August 8.

