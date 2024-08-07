Taylor Swift takes final decision about future with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift is preparing to take a significant step in her relationship with NFL player Travis Kelce.
According to sources close to the couple, Swift is set to move in with Kelce at his luxurious Kansas mansion this fall.
“She’s had the time of her life performing all over the world but is looking forward to just nesting during her tour’s two-month hiatus,” the source told the Life and Style.
They went on to share, “She can’t wait to root Travis on at Kansas City Chiefs home games and really focus on him without having one foot out the door.”
To note, Kelce purchased a stunning $6 million, six-bedroom mansion in Leawood, Kansas, last year, which can provide them more privacy during Swift's visits.
“He has done what he can to make his house feel like home to her — even upgrading the kitchen because she loves to cook for him and their friends,” the insider added.
Sources further revealed that this decision marks a significant milestone in their relationship, with friends predicting a potential wedding on the horizon.
"Friends say this downtime is exactly what Taylor needs, and they won't be surprised if it leads up to a wedding," they shared.
Moreover, Taylor Swift will perform her last European concert on August, 20 and will take a two-month break until October 18.
Now Swifties are buzzing with excitement, wondering if this hiatus will be the calm before the wedding bells ring or not.